MIS students provide Black History Month presentations during meeting

MERRILLVILLE — The hard work of several Merrillville Intermediate School students was highlighted Tuesday as they shared their research of the many accomplishments of African Americans.

The group was given the floor during Tuesday’s Town Council session to shine a spotlight on Black History Month and how African Americans helped shaped the country.

“Since the 1920s, Black History Month has provided the perfect opportunity to celebrate the lives and achievements of outstanding African Americans who displayed their talents and abilities in the areas of science, medicine, law, education and exploration,” said Christen Crayton, an MIS student.

She said there are a variety of reasons why Black History Month is celebrated.

“African Americans have taken an active role in the development of the United States along with other races and nationalities, but the contributions of blacks have been largely ignored or, in many cases, misrepresented,” she said.

Crayton also explained learning about American history would be incomplete without explaining the contributions African Americans had in the growth of the country.

“Most textbooks and social studies programs do not include enough information about African Americans and other minorities,” Crayton said.

She and others also shared their reports on black civil rights activists, politicians, inventors, entertainers and athletes.

“As we dedicate the month of February to recognize African American achievements of the past present and future, we will all have gained because we dare to add a new dimension to the history of American history,” Crayton said.

MIS student Abram Martin’s presentation focused on Gladys West.

Martin said West is “a brilliant mathematician” who created a model of the precise shape of earth through satellite data analysis and the creation of computer programs.

“This model played an important part in the development of the Global Positioning System, GPS, which some of us in this room cannot drive without,” Martin said.

Town and school officials collaborated to have students provide Black History Month presentations during council meetings. During a council session earlier this month, the Merrillville High School Vocal Teens performed African American spirituals.

Councilman Richard Hardaway thanked the students, teachers and administration for their dedication to Black History Month

“You guys are really a blessing not only to the town of Merrillville, but to the Merrillville School Corporation,” Hardaway said.

MIS teacher Victoria Baldwin, who led the Black History Month activities in the school, said it was an honor to have students participate in the Town Council meeting.

“Black History Month is a wonderful time of the year and the children have researched and cited evidence of their research, one of the standards that we have in Indiana, and they have done a wonderful job,” Baldwin said.

