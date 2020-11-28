Mississippi Street bid less than anticipated

MERRILLVILLE — The final phase of the Mississippi Street widening project hasn’t yet started, but the town has received some welcome information about it.
Town Manager Patrick Reardon said the Indiana Department of Transportation recently awarded a $3.9 million contract to Dyer Construction for the project. The bid came in close to $900,000 below the engineer’s estimate.
“It’s come in less, ultimately saving ... hundreds of thousands of dollars on the project,” Reardon said.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said federal funding will cover 80% of the work, and Merrillville is responsible for the remainder of the cost. The town will use Mississippi Street tax increment financing district dollars to fund its portion of the project.
The final phase, which could get started in the spring, covers a stretch of Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues. The road will be widened to four lanes, and plans call for installing new storm sewers and other drainage work.
The last installment of the Mississippi Street work comes after several other projects to enhance traffic flow and promote new development in the southern end of Merrillville. That’s included replaceing the 101st Avenue bridge and enhancements to the 93rd Avenue corridor.
The Mississippi Street corridor won’t be the only area of town to receive road upgrades next year.
The council is considering a $3.5 million bond to fund paving work in 2021 and 2022, and there are 51 streets throughout the municipality included in a list that could be improved with that funding.
“We didn’t pave this year because of COVID, so we have some catching up to do,” Council President Rick Bella said.
The council is expected to meet in a Public Works Committee session to review the list of streets before taking action on the bond.
The council could consider approving the bond in coming weeks.
Gallery: New COVID-19 restrictions for Lake, Porter counties: What you need to know
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!