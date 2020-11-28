Mississippi Street bid less than anticipated

MERRILLVILLE — The final phase of the Mississippi Street widening project hasn’t yet started, but the town has received some welcome information about it.

Town Manager Patrick Reardon said the Indiana Department of Transportation recently awarded a $3.9 million contract to Dyer Construction for the project. The bid came in close to $900,000 below the engineer’s estimate.

“It’s come in less, ultimately saving ... hundreds of thousands of dollars on the project,” Reardon said.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said federal funding will cover 80% of the work, and Merrillville is responsible for the remainder of the cost. The town will use Mississippi Street tax increment financing district dollars to fund its portion of the project.

The final phase, which could get started in the spring, covers a stretch of Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues. The road will be widened to four lanes, and plans call for installing new storm sewers and other drainage work.

The last installment of the Mississippi Street work comes after several other projects to enhance traffic flow and promote new development in the southern end of Merrillville. That’s included replaceing the 101st Avenue bridge and enhancements to the 93rd Avenue corridor.