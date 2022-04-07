More residential development proposed for Whitcomb Street in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — A dangerous curve on Whitcomb Street is back in focus as more residential development is planned in that area of town.

Alps Enterprises has proposed constructing 110 single-family homes and 164 paired villas on about 138 acres of property in the 8700 block of Whitcomb Street.

“It’s a large project,” Doug Rettig, of DVG, said during Tuesday’s Plan Commission workshop.

Alps is seeking a zone change that would allow the single-family and paired villa construction at the site.

As the Plan Commission considers that request, town officials want to determine how to address a dangerous curve on Whitcomb Street.

“I’m not going to vote for a zone change until we figure out what this corridor is going to look like,” said Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, a Plan Commission member.

Town panels already have granted final approval for the Liberty Estates development, which calls for a variety of residential products such as single-family homes, ranch-style residences and hundreds of apartment units on about 200 acres of land near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Street.

Liberty Estates and the Alps development would use Whitcomb as an entrance to the communities, adding traffic to the corridor.

Town Councilman Jeff Minchuk, a Plan Commission member, said the curve on Whitcomb Street has long been an issue, and he believes town officials and development teams from both projects should meet to determine how to handle the road.

“I don’t know what the answer is, I don’t know, but all I know is something has to be done,” Minchuk said.

There have been a variety of suggestions about the curve, and Pettit offered another option that could enhance safety and improve traffic flow.

He said it’s possible to widen Whitcomb Street to four lanes between U.S. 30 and 91st Avenue. That project also could involve extending 89th Avenue to Whitcomb to remove the curve.

“That’s one way to make this corridor safe is you just take that angle out of there, eliminate it altogether,” Pettit said.

He said that option would require property acquisition and financial contributions from the town and the developers of the residential communities.

A meeting to discuss Whitcomb Street hasn’t been scheduled, but the commission could consider supporting Alps’ zone change request as early as April 20. The zone change also will go before the Town Council for a final decision.

When the town approved the Liberty Estates project in March, Randy Hall, president of Luxor Homes, said he’s willing to meet with Merrillville officials about the Whitcomb Street corridor.

Developer Jim Paul, of Alps, on Tuesday also committed to discussing possible solutions.

“We want a safe development, too,” Paul said. “So we’re on the same page with the town; we’re willing to sit down with the town to make it work. It would be foolish for us to get approved on a development and just ram it in there and people get hurt.”

