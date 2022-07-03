Movie production business ready to roll in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — After about two decades in entertainment, Barry Brewer has been applauded multiple times.

He received another ovation recently, but it wasn’t from a performance.

Merrillville residents attending last week's Town Council meeting applauded after Brewer and his wife Jasmine received a variance of use authorizing them to operate a movie and television production company at 8762 Louisiana St.

The business will be known as Only Believe Entertainment, which carries a special meaning to Barry Brewer.

“I’ve been chasing this dream for a while and am fortunate to be successful in this entertainment industry, so my goal is to inspire people through television and film,” he said.

He said he’s been a comedian and professional actor for more than 20 years, and he’s been featured in Tyler Perry’s “Bruh” as well as “S.W.A.T.”

Brewer said he’s a native of Chicago’s south side. He moved to Los Angeles in 2004 and came back to the Chicagoland area during the pandemic.

He’s been making independent films for the last 10 years, and that led to him deciding to search for his own place to house productions.

“We’ll be creating sets, shooting television and film,” he said of the 10,000-square-foot facility on Louisiana Street.

When looking for a site for Only Believe Entertainment, Brewer said he “felt like I got guided here.”

He said the project represents a $3.5 million investment, and work already has taken place to renovate the facility for movie and television production.

“We’re right here ready to go,” Brewer said.

Besides movies and shows, the studio could be used to film commercials and infomercials for local businesses and companies from across the country.

As he starts the movie and television production endeavor, Brewer believes there are opportunities to grow in his area.

Brewer said there’s a large sound stage in Chicago.

“So the goal is to be the second largest in the Midwest, and we would love to build here,” Brewer said.

Merrillville Planning and Building Director Sheila Shine said town staff is working with Brewer on locating a potential site to eventually expand so he can have backlots to create larger sets for larger productions.

