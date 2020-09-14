NWI food bank seeks volunteers to replace departing National Guard helpers

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana is seeking volunteers to help distribute food to Region residents after the Indiana National Guard ends its COVID-19 pandemic deployment to food banks across the state.

The National Guard originally was supposed to continue staffing the Merrillville food distribution center until Oct. 31.

But officials announced Monday the deployment instead will end Sept 30.

"One thing we've learned through our response to COVID is plans continually change," said Victor Garcia, CEO of the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana.

"We are humbled to have had the support from Governor Holcomb with the National Guard. It is only with their help that we were able to deliver over 4 million meals to our friends and neighbors in Northwest Indiana between April and August."

Region residents interested in volunteering at the food bank can sign up online at OperationFood.in.gov.

Hoosiers needing food assistance, or those able to make a donation, also can use the website to find a food bank close to their home.