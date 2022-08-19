Person of interest in Gary homicide spurred closure of Merrillville Town Hall

MERRILLVILLE — The "rumors" that spurred Merrillville officials to close the town hall early Friday and keep kids inside schools for the day are connected to a person last seen in the area of a Gary homicide, police said.

Gary police have identified Tyree Gaines, 24, as a person of interest in the Wednesday night shooting death of Cornelius Olive, 79, in the 3200 block of West 21st Place.

Cmdr. Jack Hamady said Gaines also has been emailing threatening messages to the city of Gary and neighboring communities.

Merrillville Councilman Richard Hardaway said the messages he and other Merrillville Town Council members received up to five times a day all week long were not necessarily threatening, but definitely unusual and occasionally laden with pornography.

Hardaway said when town officials and Merrillville Police learned the individual sending the bizarre messages was a person of interest in a Gary homicide they decided out of an abundance of caution to temporarily close the town hall, 7820 Broadway.

The Merrillville Community School Corp. likewise placed its buildings on "lock in" status, meaning indoor activities at the schools continued Friday but there were no outdoor activities during the school day.

"There is no specific type of incident that occurred in Merrillville, nor is there an immediate threat," police said. "This was done as a precautionary measure."

Police described Gaines as a black man standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 115 pounds. Hamady said Gaines is believed to be armed and unstable, and the public should not approach him.

Instead, anyone who spots Gaines should call 911, contact Sgt. W. Poe at 219-755-3855, or dial the Gary Police Crime Tip Hotline 866-CRIME-GP.

"Tyree Gaines is only a person of interest and is asked to turn himself in," Hamady said.