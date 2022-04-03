Planning for new police/fire station in south Merrillville starts

MERRILLVILLE — As town leaders review the need for a new emergency services facility in the south end of town, they don’t want to break the bank to build it.

Town Council President Rick Bella said that Merrillville is in the early discussions about such a facility and that there are many steps to take before making any final decisions about the potential project. If the facility advances, it could include a one- or two-garage fire station with a police substation, he said.

“This isn’t going to be a huge station,” Bella said. “We’re not talking about multimillion dollars here. This is affordable.”

Town Manager Pat Reardon recently announced that Merrillville officials started conversations about the possible creation of a new emergency services station.

“To be south of (U.S.) 30 makes an awful lot of sense, cut down on response times,” Reardon said.

Bella said it’s a proactive approach by Merrillville to be prepared for possible additional call volume because significant development is planned in the south end of town. That includes several structures in and around the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park. Residential development also is planned for the southern area of Merrillville.

It hasn’t yet been determined when a new station could be constructed, but it could happen in the “very near future,” Bella said.

“This isn’t far down the road,” he said. “This would be a huge benefit at any time because of our traffic situation in town.”

Ross Township Trustee Joseph Shudick, a member of the Merrillville Fire Protection Territory Board, said that creating a new station could involve a call volume study to better understand the need for such a facility.

“I can see it happening in the future,” Shudick said. “It’s probably a good idea (for Merrillville officials) to look at this so when these developers come in, they ante up.”

The price for a new facility wouldn’t just include the cost of construction, and working with developers could help offset the cost of operating the possible station. The town likely would need to purchase new equipment and vehicles. Merrillville also would need adequate staffing at the site.

Bella agrees with the need to have conversations with developers when projects are proposed for the south end of town. He said it’s possible to negotiate agreements in which developers could contribute to the police/fire station project or provide land in which a station could be constructed.

He said a new station could produce a variety of benefits besides enhancing response times. It also could improve efficiency in the Police Department when officers respond to calls in that area. Bella said officers could complete reports and handle other tasks in the south substation instead of traveling back to the main police station at 7820 Broadway.

A new facility also could enhance mutual aid agreements with neighboring cities and towns.

“It’s time to drop the borders,” Bella said. “We’re all in this Region together, and I think that’s the kind of the approach we’re taking now.”

