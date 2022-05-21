Plans advance for 'massive' complex

MERRILLVILLE — Plans for the Silos at Sanders Farm project continue to advance in Merrillville, and work should soon be underway.

Matt Kurucz, of Crow Holdings, said the company is “hoping to start moving dirt” in coming weeks for the industrial park, described as "massive," planned for 196 acres of land on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues.

Initial work will involve site preparation and extending utilities to the area. Kurucz said a new electrical substation will be created there, and that will cost about $13 million.

“There’s a lot of work that we need to do in the next nine months before we can even begin thinking about building a building,” Kurucz said.

The Silos at Sanders Farm will include multiple speculative facilities, and the buildings will offer a total of more than 2 million square feet of space when the project is finished.

Kurucz said the development is “very uniquely positioned in town.” He said it’s removed from residential properties, and it offers “quick and easy” access to Interstate 65.

As the project advances, town leaders continue discussions about a proposed bond anticipation note (BAN). If the council authorizes a BAN, about $1.7 million could go to Crow Holdings for infrastructure work needed for its project.

Multiple town panels have authorized the creation of a suballocation area within a tax increment financing district to include Crow’s 196 acres of land, which means property taxes from the Crow site would be used to pay off the BAN.

The new development that is planned or has already occurred in the southwest portion of Merrillville has prompted town officials to contemplate the creation of a new public safety facility to serve that area of the municipality.

Councilman Shawn Pettit said Colorado Street has been identified as the desired location for the public safety facility.

Crow Holdings has had discussions to contribute to that project. That could involve the purchase of a new ambulance for the public safety station, which could be a $300,000 to $350,000 contribution, said Sean Andrews, of Crow Holdings.

