Plans advance for 'massive' complex

MERRILLVILLE — Plans for the Silos at Sanders Farm project continue to advance in Merrillville, and work should soon be underway.
Matt Kurucz, of Crow Holdings, said the company is “hoping to start moving dirt” in coming weeks for the industrial park, described as "massive," planned for 196 acres of land on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues.
Initial work will involve site preparation and extending utilities to the area. Kurucz said a new electrical substation will be created there, and that will cost about $13 million.
“There’s a lot of work that we need to do in the next nine months before we can even begin thinking about building a building,” Kurucz said.
The Silos at Sanders Farm will include multiple speculative facilities, and the buildings will offer a total of more than 2 million square feet of space when the project is finished.
Kurucz said the development is “very uniquely positioned in town.” He said it’s removed from residential properties, and it offers “quick and easy” access to Interstate 65.
As the project advances, town leaders continue discussions about a proposed bond anticipation note (BAN). If the council authorizes a BAN, about $1.7 million could go to Crow Holdings for infrastructure work needed for its project.
Multiple town panels have authorized the creation of a suballocation area within a tax increment financing district to include Crow’s 196 acres of land, which means property taxes from the Crow site would be used to pay off the BAN.
The new development that is planned or has already occurred in the southwest portion of Merrillville has prompted town officials to contemplate the creation of a new public safety facility to serve that area of the municipality.
Councilman Shawn Pettit said Colorado Street has been identified as the desired location for the public safety facility.
Crow Holdings has had discussions to contribute to that project. That could involve the purchase of a new ambulance for the public safety station, which could be a $300,000 to $350,000 contribution, said Sean Andrews, of Crow Holdings.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Tacos and Burritos, El Jimador, Dunkin, Midwest Express Clinic, Batteries Plus Bulbs opening
Opening soon
The long-awaited Olive Garden will open soon in Highland after a brief delay.
Originally slated to open on May 9, the sit-down Italian chain restaurant, known for its unlimited soup, salad and breadsticks, will open at the corner of Main Street and Indianapolis Boulevard at 11 a.m. May 23.
The Orlando-based restaurant known for its retired "When You're Here, You're Family" slogan took over the former Old Country Buffet at 10445 Indianapolis Boulevard in the Highland Grove Shopping Center. It did about $1.8 million in renovations to the 10,179-square-foot restaurant building at the busy corner.
Joseph S. Pete
'A long time coming'
"We couldn’t be happier that Olive Garden is finally opening. It’s been a long time coming. Olive Garden is a favorite of many people around Northwest Indiana," Highland Redevelopment Director Kathy Deguilio-Fox said. "And, from calls and comments that we’ve received we have residents that are big fans of Olive Garden and anxious for it to open. Certainly it’s a great addition to the town of Highland and we believe it should increase traffic in and around the Highland Grove Shopping Center as well."
Olive Garden serves family-style meals and an array of pasta dishes like lasagna, spaghetti, fettuccine alfredo, chicken parmigiana, shrimp scampi, five-cheese ziti and chicken and shrimp carbonara.
Joseph S. Pete
Slightly delayed
The chain originally planned to go to Schererville's new Oak District, where Chick-fil-A and LongHorn Steakhouse just opened a short distance down Indianapolis Boulevard. It chose Highland instead because it had an easier time obtaining a liquor license that will allow the vino to flow freely. Construction was delayed for months because of supply chain shortages of construction materials.
The chain, owned by Darden Restaurants, also has locations in Lansing, Michigan City and Hobart at the Southlake Mall.
For more information, call 219-513-4291.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
A new Dunkin has opened in downtown East Chicago.
The standalone doughnut and coffee shop with a drive-thru is located at 4600 Indianapolis Boulevard just north of Casa Blanca across from city hall. The chain also has another East Chicago location at 1705 E. Columbus Drive in the Indiana Harbor neighborhood.
The New England favorite serves doughnuts, bagels, croissants, breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, hummus toast and a variety of coffee drinks served both hot and cold.
It's open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, call 219-221-9152.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
El Jimador Mexican Cuisine serves authentic Mexican fare in Crown Point and Hobart.
It will soon open its third Northwest Indiana location at 111 Broadway Street in Cedar Lake.
The chain serves tacos, burritos, fajitas, flautas, enchiladas and a land and sea dinner in a Hacienda-style environment. Its new Cedar Lake location will be in front of the Strack & Van Til across from Hanover Central High School.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
After months of construction, Tacos & Burritos Rancho Grande recently opened at the site of the former Golden Crown diner at 17904 Torrence Ave. in Lansing.
The Mexican restaurant also has a location at 3444 Ridge Road in downtown Lansing where a vintage Fox Deluxe Beer ad was uncovered on the brick wall during renovations of the dining area. It's a counter-serve chain that stays open late and serves street food like tacos, burritos, burrito bowls, tostadas, gorditas, tortas, sopes, quesadillas and enchiladas.
Joseph S. Pete
Former Golden Crown site
Customers get a number of protein options that include carne asada, pollo, pastor, carnitas, barbacoa, chorizo, cecina, ribeye steak, fish, beef tongue, tripe and cheese-stuffed poblano peppers. The premium options like ribeye cost a little extra.
The newly built standalone restaurant on Torrance Avenue just south of Interstate 80/94 has a drive-through and juice bar. It will serve beer and margaritas in the dine-in area.
Joseph S. Pete
Also a downtown location
Tacos and Burritos is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Joseph S. Pete
Relocated
Batteries Plus Bulbs relocated in Schererville.
The electronics retailer moved from the Crossroads of America intersection of Indianapolis Boulevard and U.S. 30 about two miles north to 13 U.S. 41. It's now located in The Shoppes at Schererville shopping center, between La Carreta Mexican Restaurant and TGI Fridays. It's in the strip mall in front of JOANN Fabric and Crafts, which is accessible by the stoplight in front of the Lowe's home improvement store.
Batteries Plus Bulbs sells thousands of specialty batteries and lighting products, such as CFL, halogen, fluorescent and LED bulbs. One can find batteries for phones, tablets, laptops, cameras, baby monitors, alarm systems, hearing aids, cordless power tools, wheelchairs, e-readers and sump pumps as well as for vehicles like cars, trucks, snowmobiles, boats, golf carts, RVs and ATVs.
Part of a chain that also has locations in Merrillville, Homewood and Tinley Park, the store also repairs electronics, such as cracked iPhone screens and tablets on the fritz. It will fix Apple, Samsung and other major brands. It also provides key fob programming and cutting for spare keys or keyless entry remote.
Batteries Plus Bulbs is open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 219-464-1800 or visit
batteriesplus.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Midwest Express Clinic expanded to a second location in Crown Point.
The urgent care clinic that started in Munster and has multiple locations across Northwest Indiana opened a new clinic at 129 E. 107th St. in Beacon Hill. Midwest Express clinic offers primary, preventative and urgent care services.
People can go there to get treated for a cold, for wellness exams, to get a B-12 injection, to get vaccinated or for a school or sports physical. The chain also has locations in Cedar Lake, Dyer, Griffith, Hammond, Merrillville, Munster, Hammond, Portage and Schererville.
The clinic is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.
For more information, visit
midwestexpressclinic.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Edgewater Health recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly opened clinic in Cedar Lake.
Several dignitaries celebrated the grand opening of the clinic at 9855 Lincoln Plaza Way in the Summer Winds Plaza.
The new clinic will focus on family medicine and women's health. Scores of community leaders attended the ceremony, which was followed by an open house and facility tours.
“We are excited to expand our services to this community and look forward to establishing new relationships in Cedar Lake,” said Dr. Danita Johnson Hughes, CEO of Edgewater Health.
The clinic will provide routine checkups, screenings, wellness education and chronic disease management. People can go there for gynecological, first trimester obstetrical and newborn care.
“In Cedar Lake, we saw a need that is perfect for Edgewater Health’s approach: We believe it is essential to treat the whole person rather than just a condition, and our focus on family medicine and women’s health is a perfect fit,” Hughes said.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
