Plans proposed for third phase of residential community

MERRILLVILLE — Providence Real Estate Development wants to move into the third phase of the Creekwood Crossing neighborhood.

The company recently acquired nearly 23 acres of property for the next phase. It is asking the Plan Commission to grant tentative subdivision approval for the construction of single-family homes on 46 lots located at Williams and Baker streets and just south of 73rd Avenue.

Doug Ehens, of Providence Real Estate Development, went before the Plan Commission recently “to kind of reintroduce an old project in Merrillville,” he said.

A previous developer had received approval for the layout of the parcels for the third phase more than 15 years ago.

After purchasing the property, Providence is pursuing a layout nearly identical to what the town approved years ago, said Doug Rettig, of DVG.

He said some lots were removed in updated plans for drainage purposes.

“That’s the only difference,” Rettig said during the Plan Commission workshop session.

Ehens said Providence purchased the last lots of the second phase of Creekwood Crossing, and the homes in the next phase will “mimic what’s out there.”