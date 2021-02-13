Plans proposed for third phase of residential community

MERRILLVILLE — Providence Real Estate Development wants to move into the third phase of the Creekwood Crossing neighborhood.
The company recently acquired nearly 23 acres of property for the next phase. It is asking the Plan Commission to grant tentative subdivision approval for the construction of single-family homes on 46 lots located at Williams and Baker streets and just south of 73rd Avenue.
Doug Ehens, of Providence Real Estate Development, went before the Plan Commission recently “to kind of reintroduce an old project in Merrillville,” he said.
A previous developer had received approval for the layout of the parcels for the third phase more than 15 years ago.
After purchasing the property, Providence is pursuing a layout nearly identical to what the town approved years ago, said Doug Rettig, of DVG.
He said some lots were removed in updated plans for drainage purposes.
“That’s the only difference,” Rettig said during the Plan Commission workshop session.
Ehens said Providence purchased the last lots of the second phase of Creekwood Crossing, and the homes in the next phase will “mimic what’s out there.”
That could include ranch homes that offer 1,800 to 2,100 square feet of space. Ehens said potential two-story homes could range from 2,000 to 3,000 square feet.
“It sounds like its going to be upscale to me,” said Town Councilwoman Marge Uzelac, president of the Plan Commission.
Ehens said property for the third phase is located north of the Foxmoor residential community along U.S. 30. When the third phase of Creekwood Crossing is finished, there will be another north-south connection between 73rd Avenue and U.S. 30, he said.
The Plan Commission took no action on the tentative subdivision request because the matter was heard during a workshop.
The panel is likely to vote on it during its regular meeting Tuesday and it appears members are supportive of it.
“This looks pretty straight forward,” said Town Councilman Shawn Pettit, a Plan Commission member.
Obtaining tentative approval is an initial step in the subdivision process, and additional action is required before it can be finalized.