Police ask councilman for apology for 'we hate cops' comment

MERRILLVILLE — Town Councilman Don Spann was apparently joking when he said, “We hate cops,” during a recent meeting, but there are many who aren’t laughing.

Indiana Fraternal Order of Police President William Owensby was surrounded by officers during Tuesday’s council meeting while reflecting on the comment Spann made on Jan. 11.

He described the comment as rude, insulting, despicable and unprofessional.

“The comment was a slap in the face to the 13,000 men and women (who serve as police officers in Indiana), and when you make a comment to that degree it demands a public apology,” Owensby said.

Spann made the comment on Jan. 11 during a discussion about newly acquired police equipment.

Councilman Leonard White at that time misunderstood the intent of license plate readers. During the meeting, White said they shouldn’t be used as a form of harassment.

After White made his comments, Spann said, “We hate cops.” He laughed and followed up by saying, “That’s a joke.” As that conversation ended, he also said, “Sorry.”

Council President Rick Bella on Tuesday asked Spann if he wanted to make a comment about the matter, and Spann declined.

“All we were asking for was a recognition what was said was inappropriate and an apology,” Owensby said after Tuesday’s meeting. “We didn’t get either one. That’s fine, that’s on him.”

As to whether Spann’s comment was a joke, Owensby said he’s giving him the benefit of the doubt.

“He did chuckle and say it was joke, but there still should be an apology,” Owensby said. “He still should be on record as to what his feelings are about the law enforcement officers that he as an elected official protects and sees over in this community.”

Following Tuesday’s meeting, Merrillville Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said both Spann and White long have been supportive of the Police Department.

“I don’t think that’s going to change,” he said.

He said he was caught off guard when Spann made his comment, but he believes a person shouldn’t be judged by a single moment.

Spann’s comment also comes while he faces misdemeanor charges of domestic battery, interference with reporting a crime, resisting law enforcement, battery and disorderly conduct in connection to an Oct. 31 incident in the 2600 block of West 63rd Avenue. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for April 20.

While Spann faced scrutiny Tuesday, some took the opportunity to resurrect discussions about Councilman Jeff Minchuk wearing blackface at a Halloween party nearly 20 years ago.

Photos from the party show Minchuk wearing blackface and a wig of black curly hair and a sweatshirt that says, “Kill Whitey.” In a photo, Minchuk is standing next to a person dressed in a Ku Klux Klan robe.

Minchuk apologized multiple times after the photos were revealed. He also participated in different diversity and inclusion training programs.

Ross Township Board Member Curtis Pearson said, “We let him slide,” referring to Minchuk.

“Give this man a chance like you gave Mr. Minchuk a chance,” Pearson said of Spann.

He said he believes many came to Tuesday’s meeting with the intention of creating a divide in the town.

“We want Merrillville to progress,” he said.

A Crown Point resident, who identified himself as a police officer, said Spann’s comment was in bad taste, but he believes he supports police. He said he also knows Minchuk isn’t racist.

He thinks Merrillville police, Spann and other elected officials need to get in a room and talk about the issues without distractions.

“The dialogue that I’ve heard tonight is very ineffective,” he said.

The Rev. Dennis Walton, a Merrillville police chaplain, said he believes Spann intended to make a joke, but “at the same time, there has to be a standard of integrity when we’re in leadership positions where there’s already hostility and problematic issues in this world.”

He said he’s praying for a peaceful resolution to the situation.

“May God give us the grace to do things decently and in order so that we can bring proper closure and love everybody the way we should love and forgive,” Walton said. "That’s what we must do.”

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.