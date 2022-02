Police dog apprehends man with felony warrants in Merrillville chase, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A man with felony warrants led chase from Merrillville and was eventually apprehended by a police dog when he tried to flee on foot, police said.

At 12:07 a.m. Wednesday a Merrillville officer saw a suspicious vehicle at a local business while patrolling the 6100 Block of Broadway, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.

After running the vehicle's license plate, the officer discovered the vehicle had previously been connected with criminal activity and was reported as fleeing from police.

As the officer followed the vehicle, he saw the driver commit several traffic violations and activated his emergency lights, Nuses said.

The officer pulled over the vehicle, which stopped on a curb, but then the driver drove off, leading chase.

Merrillville police and the Lake County Sheriff's Department High Crimes Unit pursued the vehicle. Then Lake County officers maneuvered their squad cars around the vehicle, causing it to become immobilized in the 4700 block of Rutledge Street in Gary.

The driver jumped out of the vehicle and tried to run away, but a Lake County sheriff's police dog apprehended him. After the arrest, police learned the man had two active felony warrants, Kosta said.

Police have not yet released the man's identity.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.