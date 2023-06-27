MERRILLVILLE — Having a criminal record makes every aspect of daily life — from finding stable housing to getting a job — an uphill battle.

This year more than 600,000 people will be released from state and federal prisons across the country. However, U.S. Department of Justice data shows that at least half of those formerly incarcerated people will be rearrested at some point.

The Indiana/Kentucky/Ohio Regional Council of Carpenters, or IKORCC, hopes to change this statistic by helping ex-offenders transition into a good-paying career.

"They get out and they try to do what’s right, but they can’t because of their background so their only resort is to go back in (to prison) to be able to eat and have a roof over their heads," Nick Pollock of the IKORCC said. “We strongly feel that all we have to do is give someone an opportunity and it can change their life."

At any given time there are about two million people sitting behind bars in the U.S. America has the highest imprisonment rate in the world and, according to the Sentencing Project, Black Americans are incarcerated in state prisons at nearly five times the rate white Americans are.

Though the majority of people in prison are serving time for non-violent offenses, just having a conviction can be a deal-breaker for many employers. A 2018 report from the Sentencing Project found the unemployment rate for formerly incarcerated people was nearly five times higher than the unemployment rate for the general United States population.

The Northwest Indiana Hub of the IKORCC, a trade union that represented nearly 35,000 members in three states, is in the beginning stages of an initiative that would create career pathways for people who are still incarcerated.

“We don’t care where you came from… we don’t judge you by your past, it’s where you are now. If you’re somebody who wants to learn a trade and better yourself, we’ll give you that opportunity," Travis Williams, of the IKORCC, said.

In 2022, the IKORCC established an "articulation agreement" with the Westville Correctional Facility. The agreement provides the prison with a curriculum that will train incarcerated Individuals so they can enter the IKORCC's apprenticeship program upon release. As a "pre-apprentice," what the IKORCC calls trainee's six-month probationary period, students already earn $19.12-an-hour plus another $22.54 in benefits-an-hour. Throughout the four-year apprentice program, students will also earn an associates degree from Ivy Tech.

Pollock and Williams began to talk with the nonprofit United Way Northwest Indiana about the potential for a prison job training program about a year ago. Williams said he was "mind-blown" after touring the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City and seeing all the carpentry, masonry and welding work inmates were already doing there.

"There's a lot of talent inside that facility," he said. "If we can teach them a skill, then they already have a pathway when they get out."

Changing "generational curses"

“I was born and raised in Gary and I feel like, especially being an African American male, I’ve been judged my whole life," Williams said.

Now, working as a business representative for IKORCC, Williams is trying to change the narrative of his community. He promotes the trades everywhere he can — from local high schools to the lumber section of Home Depot. Traditionally, Williams said the trades were seen as a "last resort" for people who didn't have good enough grades for college.

"Now people are realizing we’re professionals, we have degrees, every single one of our apprentices finished that apprenticeship with a free degree," Williams explained.

Mass incarceration is deeply rooted in poverty; a study from the Prison Policy Initiative found people who go to jail are disproportionately likely to have incomes under $10,000.

"A lot of times we are products of our environment so it’s not that you wanted to go down that path, it’s just that’s what you were around, that’s what you knew, you just needed somebody to guide you in the right direction," Pollock said.

Helping former inmates develop marketable skills has the potential to "change generational curses" Williams explained.

People have long gravitated towards the trades after leaving from prison because there are less background checks, this has also opened them up to exploitation.

A 2021 Guardian report found that nonunion labor brokers in the New York construction industry target workers who have recently been released from prison, offering them low wages and few safety protections. Because looking for work is often a condition of parole, people with records are often desperate.

"When you’re asking a construction worker to walk over an opening 20-feet above the ground with no handrails and they’re doing it because they have to get that check at the end of the week to put food on the table, they're not going to argue about the safety on the job," Pollock said. “They’re willing to literally put their life at risk to get a project done."

For members of the IKORCC, both safety and regular raises are literally written into their contract.

While the initiative is still being developed, the ultimate goal is to get formerly incarcerated people who have graduated the IKORCC's apprenticeship program to serve as 'ambassadors," leading presentations at the Westville and Michigan City facilities, showing current inmates that there are good careers waiting for them on the outside.

