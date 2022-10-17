 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raises in store for clerk's staff

Raises in store for clerk's staff

The Merrillville Town Council has approved pay raises for employees in the clerk's office

 Tony V. Martin, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Raises are coming to employees in the town’s clerk-treasurer office.

The Town Council has unanimously adopted an ordinance increasing wages for the bookkeeper, office manager, payroll administrator and administrative secretary positions in the office.

Clerk Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said the positions in her office are increasing at different rates.

“Some of them got 3%, some of them got 1%,” White Gibson said. “Different ranges depending on what they do.”

White Gibson said she came to those rates after examining wages of employees in other town departments and surrounding communities. She then reviewed funding in her budget to determine what was available.

She said the raises are warranted because her employees have taken on more responsibilities.

She said her office has been busier for multiple reasons, including the opening the Dean and Barbara White Community Center and the addition of American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

White Gibson said employees in her office also are developing ideas to enhance the town’s finances.

“They’ve found ways for us to make more money, and so we’re going to be trying to roll those out,” she said.

Besides compensating them for the additional work they’ve been handling, White Gibson said the raises will help retain employees.

“If you want qualified people, you have to be able to pay them, especially now when you have this inflation,” White Gibson said. “Prices are increasing everywhere.”

The council’s decision to increase wages for employees in the clerk-treasurer’s office comes following weeks of contemplation.

The matter initially went before the council Sept. 13, but the council tabled it for more review. It remained tabled during the Sept. 27 session before it was approved Tuesday.

White Gibson said the raises are funded without needing additional appropriations to her budget.

She said she is using money she is forgoing in a raise to help fund the wage increases.

Trista Hudson, Merrillville’s financial adviser, said a position was open in the clerk-treasurer’s office for about two months, and that also made some money available in the clerk-treasurer’s budget.

Kelly White Gibson

Kelly White Gibson

 Provided
