Region schools superintendent shares life-saving experience

Merrillville Community School Corp. Superintendent Nick Brown considers himself an active person, especially enjoying swimming and spending time outdoors.

Yet at the beginning of this school year, he found himself struggling to breathe.

“I was first diagnosed with pneumonia and underwent treatment,” he said. “It got a little better, but got worse again.”

At night, he often tried adjusting his position in bed, and even moved to the recliner so he could sit up and sleep more comfortably.

One night, after struggling to breathe, Brown said his wife convinced him to go to the emergency room at St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point.

While he was aware of his heart murmur, Brown discovered there was also a problem with his aortic valve that stemmed from a birth defect.

“It was a bicuspid instead of a tricuspid, so every time blood pumped out, it was coming back into the heart,” Brown said.

A bicuspid aortic valve has two leaflets rather than the normal three, said Dr. J. Michael Tuchek, a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon at Franciscan Health Crown Point. A bicuspid aortic valve can cause a narrowing of the aortic valve opening, making it more difficult for the heart to pump blood into the aorta, which is the body’s main artery.

When this occurs, complications like heart failure or an aneurysm can result.

“It’s a bit like two people trying to do the same amount of work as three people,” Tuchek said. “Two have to work hard to keep up with three and so they wear out earlier. That’s what happened to his valve — it wore out, became calcified and thickened and wouldn’t open properly, leading to congestive heart failure and increased risk of heart attacks and strokes.”

Brown had a choice to make. He could undergo valve replacement surgery and receive an artificial valve. However, Brown would have to go on a blood thinner like Coumadin, which also would mean he would have to monitor certain dietary elements like his intake of leafy greens, which can alter the effectiveness of the anticoagulant.

His other option was to get a bovine valve, or cow valve, which typically don’t last as long as mechanical valves, but don’t require the use of long-term blood thinning medications to prevent blood clots.

Brown opted for the bovine valve, with Tuchek performing the surgery in September. While recovery took a few weeks, Brown said it wasn’t too long before he could tell that the valve replacement surgery had worked and that blood flow had been restored in the heart.

“It was almost immediately that I felt completely different,” he said. “I just can’t tell you how that changes how you feel. Once you get released, about four weeks into recovery, you feel better, and then six weeks later, you really feel very comfortable and can start resuming your normal life activities.”

For Brown, that meant returning to swimming. Yet he noticed something new right away.

“My wife and I went back to our fitness center in December, and we did water aerobics twice a week,” he said. “Three times a week I’d swim laps.”

Prior to surgery, Brown said he would feel out of breath after just four laps, at times gasping for air.

“The first time in the pool after surgery, I swam 10 laps, and just yesterday I swam over a mile,” he said earlier this month. “It’s night and day. I’m not a fast swimmer. I’m not going to win the Olympics. But this spring, I plan to even get back to running.”

Brown encourages others to not be complacent or assume changes in how a person feels is due to aging.

“I was so surprised with the recovery from this and how much the replacement has improved my life,” he said. “You think you’re just getting old and fat.”

Brown said looking back, he experienced more signs and symptoms that should have been clues that something was wrong.

“All these little things were occurring,” he said. “I had a constant cough. My legs used to cramp in the pool. I had to sleep with the bed raised. I’m just so grateful that we discovered what was causing it and it was taken care of.”

He cautions others to not minimize concerns they may have, especially if serious symptoms like breathing troubles and chest pains are present.

“Sometimes people are afraid what they think they’re going to hear,” Brown said. “It’s better to hear it than your family hearing it after the fact when you’re not there.”

Tuchek said catching health concerns early often can result in favorable outcomes.

“It’s important to have your aortic valve evaluated and treated once you start getting symptoms because the risk of sudden death could be as high as 20 to 30 percent over two years depending on how tight the valve is — usually from congestive heart failure, heart attack or stroke,” Tuchek said.

Early detection can lead to surgical options that cure patients of this potentially deadly congenital anomaly, he said.

“Simply listening to your heart with a stethoscope in the doctor’s office or getting a simple noninvasive echocardiogram can diagnose this problem, allowing for earlier treatment when indicated,” Tuchek said.

Now Tuchek and Brown once are again collaborating to provide students who have an interest in medicine with opportunities to learn about the field that saves lives, including Brown’s.

Although the program is in the infancy stages, Brown said the goal is to provide students with the chance to learn more about the health care profession and the different opportunities there are within the field.

“We’re excited about the potential to partner with local physicians to give students real-life experiences,” Brown said.

Tuchek, who is a Merrillville High School graduate, said he wants to develop a “mini medical school” that will teach and excite high school students about medicine and its different specialties.

“With medical professionals leaving in droves thanks to COVID, we need to prepare and excite our students about a future in the medical field, and this is an early first step into getting them interested in health care as a potential career,” Tuchek said.

