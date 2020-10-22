Residents say no to Merrillville’s first roundabout

MERRILLVILLE — There weren’t many remonstrators at the Indiana Department of Transportation public hearing Thursday on a proposed roundabout, but those who spoke were of one mind: we don’t want or need it.

Area residents spoke against the proposed roundabout to replace the signalized intersection of Ind. 55 (Taft Street) and 73rd Avenue, calling it a waste of money and saying it will only add to existing traffic woes.

Kevin Mehay, a 50-year resident of nearby Independence Street, considered the proposed $4.9 million project “foolish.”

Accustomed to seeing steelworkers drive up to 60 mph to get to work, Mehay suggested improving the timing on stoplights around town. He also questioned the safety of school children getting onto buses in the snow with a roundabout.

“I just don’t see it,” Mehay said. “How are (steelworkers) going to get to work? They don’t slow down. They don’t care. Roundabouts are for cautious people. They don’t live in this area.”

Robin Michalak, a 73rd Avenue resident for 35 years, had more questions about the project, slated for one-season building in 2022, starting in the spring following property acquisition and utility relocation. INDOT officials said the state would need to acquire 1.7 acres of private property.