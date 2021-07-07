Roundabouts planned for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Planning continues for two roundabouts in the Mississippi Street corridor, and the town has a funding source for the majority of construction costs.

In total, about $5.4 million in federal funding is available for roundabouts planned for 69th and 79th avenues on Mississippi Street, said Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman & Seufert. He said that money will pay for 80% of the construction of the roundabouts.

Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said some residents could be opposed to roundabouts, and he asked if using that method is safer than a signalized intersection.

“Roundabouts are definitely safer, that’s why everyone’s really going to them,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said. “Keeps traffic flowing.”

Pettit said cars regularly stack up around the 79th Avenue and Mississippi Street intersection, especially on Saturdays.

Dammarell said there are some people who currently avoid the area around 79th and Mississippi because of the heavy congestion. He said a preliminary design for that area involves a dogbone roundabout, which would help alleviate traffic issues.

“They do move traffic very well,” he said.