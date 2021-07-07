Roundabouts planned for Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Planning continues for two roundabouts in the Mississippi Street corridor, and the town has a funding source for the majority of construction costs.
In total, about $5.4 million in federal funding is available for roundabouts planned for 69th and 79th avenues on Mississippi Street, said Jake Dammarell, of Butler, Fairman & Seufert. He said that money will pay for 80% of the construction of the roundabouts.
Town Councilman Shawn Pettit said some residents could be opposed to roundabouts, and he asked if using that method is safer than a signalized intersection.
“Roundabouts are definitely safer, that’s why everyone’s really going to them,” Merrillville Engineering Administrator Steve King said. “Keeps traffic flowing.”
Pettit said cars regularly stack up around the 79th Avenue and Mississippi Street intersection, especially on Saturdays.
Dammarell said there are some people who currently avoid the area around 79th and Mississippi because of the heavy congestion. He said a preliminary design for that area involves a dogbone roundabout, which would help alleviate traffic issues.
“They do move traffic very well,” he said.
King said there are some people who aren’t accustomed to traveling through roundabouts, but “once you learn how to use it, they’re not bad.”
Dammarell said planning for the roundabouts is a lengthy process. Bid letting could take place in the winter of 2025 and construction could start in 2026. Prior to the roadwork, planning will involve designing the roundabouts, completion of environmental reports and right of way acquisition.
Because of its proximity to U.S. 30, the proposed 79th Avenue roundabout will require traffic modeling to ensure it won’t negatively affect the U.S. 30 and Mississippi Street intersection.
The roundabouts planned for 69th and 79th avenues aren’t the only ones planned for Merrillville and nearby areas.
Construction should start next year for a roundabout at 73rd Avenue and Taft Street.
In Hobart, a roundabout will be built at 69th and Colorado Street. Dammarell said construction could begin in coming weeks. Work could start as early as 2023 to build a roundabout at 61st Avenue and Marcella Boulevard in Hobart.
“This is the future we’re looking at here,” King said of roundabouts. “You’re going to see these things everywhere.”