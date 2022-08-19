 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
'Rumors' prompt closing of Merrillville Town Hall for the day

MERRILLVILLE — Residents of Indiana's most populous town won't be able to access any services at Merrillville Town Hall Friday.

In a brief statement issued in response to "rumors," the Merrillville Police Department said Friday afternoon town officials, in consultation with police, have decided to close the town hall building, located at 7820 Broadway, for the day.

"There is no specific type of incident that occurred in Merrillville, nor is there an immediate threat," police said. "This was done as a precautionary measure. Further information will be released if it becomes available."

The Merrillville Community School Corp. also has placed its buildings on "lock in" status, meaning indoor activities at the schools will continue but there will be no outdoor activities for the remainder of the school day.

A statement from the school district said the action is in response to "some negative community activity north of Merrillville."

"There is no immediate reported threat. We are acting in abundance of caution," the school district said.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

