Schools take lighter look at lunch

MERRILLVILLE — What was that school administrator doing in the Iddings Elementary cafeteria, dressed in sequins for the '70s?

In a throwback to its early years, National School Lunch Week in Merrillville Community School Corp. brought central office administrators to school buildings to serve lunch while donning disco-themed apparel.

National School Lunch Week is Oct. 10-14. This year’s theme is “Peace, Love & School Lunch.”

In that spirit, Debbie Van Slyke, the school system’s director of federal programs, came to Iddings on Tuesday in a silver paillettes dress and matching heels.

“Anything for the kids,” she said. “If it gets them excited about school lunches, it’s a good thing. Also, our food service staff works so hard, we’ll do anything to support them.”

According to the School Nutrition Association, the National School Lunch Program serves nearly 30 million children each day. Mia Vinson, assistant food service director for Merrillville schools, said the school corporation serves 2,500 breakfasts and 3,750 lunches daily.

Tuesday was a half-day, so students received a bag lunch and ate in their classrooms. Typically students would receive a hot lunch and eat in the cafeteria.

Tuesday’s lunch featured turkey and cheese Lunchables, carrots, applesauce, milk and a vegetable juice box.

“This is a way for us to promote healthy meals,” Vinson said.

The week’s activities include a color contest for elementary students. All students have been invited to wear neon-colored or tie-dye shirts Friday for Peace, Love & Pepperoni Pizza Day.

Other daily meals included Cha-Cha Cheeseburger, To the Max Matey’s Bowl and Far Out Mostaccioli.

While staff members appeared more interested in seeing Van Slyke’s outfit, students focused on getting in the serving line for a bag of food. Half of their school day was in the classroom, with the remainder of the day for e-learning at home. It was also a staff development day.

President John F. Kennedy created National School Lunch Week in 1962 to promote the importance of a healthy school lunch in a child’s life and the impact it has inside and outside the classroom.

In keeping with U.S. Department of Agriculture standards, Vinson said, Merrillville schools offer fresh and canned fruit, along with hot and fresh vegetables, daily.

Food service tries to mix up the menu, she said: “We like kids to experience other things than apples and oranges. We encourage the kids to try different things.”

According to SNA, research shows that children are receiving their healthiest meals at school. Studies have also demonstrated that school meal programs play an important role in supporting obesity prevention, overall student health and academic achievement by improving children’s diets and combating hunger.

Angelica Claiborne, Merrillville food service director, said National School Lunch Week “helps us educate parents and students about the wonderful benefits of our lunch program.”

Vinson said Merrillville follows state guidelines to limit the intake of sodium, fat, calories and sugar. Sometimes parents express concerns that their children come home hungry.

“There’s a minimum we have to offer,” Vinson explained, “but, a lot of times, kids don’t take it.”

As with families, school systems are dealing with higher food prices. Vinson estimated that some costs have increased 20%.

“It’s hitting us deep, but we don’t want to short-change the kids,” she said.

The School Nutrition Association, which with Kellogg’s supports National School Lunch Week, reports that a severe supply chain and staffing challenges have added to financial difficulties for school meal programs.

An SNA survey showed that 97% of respondents reported higher costs, compared to contracted bids, with three-quarters of respondents citing it as a “significant challenge.”

Meanwhile, food service employees, such as Bridget Obregon, continue to serve. As serving line cashier, she has memorized nearly all the students’ names at Iddings.

