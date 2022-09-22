 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Seniors get free tickets to student entertainment

Merrillville at Hobart football

The Hobart Brickies take the field and tear through a banner reading "Sink the Ship" on Aug. 26 before kickoff against Merrillville in Hobart.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Older adults living in Ross Township are eligible for free entry to Pirates entertainment, compliments of the Merrillville Community School Corp.

With high school fall sports in full swing and a play and holiday concerts on the horizon, it’s a great time for adults ages 60 and over to obtain their Senior Citizens Passes. The cards will allow seniors to attend school-sponsored performances, concerts and athletic events.

Not only will older adults enhance their lives with additional affordable recreation, but Merrillville students will also appreciate the extra encouragement as they pursue their passions.

Merrillville residents concerned about court closing proposal

To obtain their free passes, older adults must visit the school corporation’s central office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and bring proof of age and residency. The central office is located at 6701 Delaware St., next to Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place.

Senior Citizens Passes do not cover access to events that are not school-sponsored, such as IHSAA competition finals or performances by Ross Music Theatre.

For more information, visit the school corporation website, mvsc.k12.in.us, or call 219-650-5300.

