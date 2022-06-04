 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Something's fishy in Merrillville lake

Tilapia are released in Bon Aire Lake in Merrillville. The fish will help control algae by eating it.

 Chas Reilly, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — In recent years, it was common for Bon Aire Lake to be half covered with algae each summer. That's no longer the case, thanks to tilapia.

For the last three years, the Merrillville Stormwater Utility has stocked the lake, located west of Taft Street and south of 57th Avenue, with tilapia, and the fish spend their summer eating the algae in the water.

“This is the best the lake has ever looked,” resident Bob Cotton said. “This is their third year. They not only eat the algae, but they prevent it from coming back the following year.”

Crews from Lake & Pond Biologists and Triple B Tilapia visited Bon Aire Lake on Thursday to release 560 pounds of tilapia in the water.

Ed Spanopoulos, owner of Lake & Pond Biologists in Chesterton, said a previous contractor was using chemicals to treat the water, but that wasn’t an effective method.

Treating the lake that way resulted in a massive amount of dead algae. When it decomposed, it used up oxygen and caused multiple fish kills in Bon Aire Lake.

Tilapia splash the crew from Lake & Pond Biologists as they are removed from tanks and released in Bon Aire Lake.

Matt Lake, executive director of the Merrillville Stormwater Utility, said the cost of treating the lake hasn’t changed much since switching to tilapia, and it’s produced better results.

Lake said the fish will quickly reproduce, which means there will be a lot more in the water to address the algae growth.

“By the end of the summer, there will probably be close to a million tilapia in here,” said Jesse Mickley, aquatic specialist at Lake & Pond Biologists. “They spawn every month.”

The tilapia won’t survive the winter, so they must be restocked each year.

Birds will typically catch the fish in the fall, but there’s an opportunity for residents to catch some as well.

Tilapia are placed in buckets so they can be released in Bon Aire Lake in Merrillville.

“The nice thing is if you can get out there in November when they’re just kind of hanging out and you can scoop them up and eat them,” Spanopoulos said.

He said he learned about using tilapia to treat ponds and lakes about 10 years ago. He said he found others in industry using the fish “all the time” in Texas other areas.

Spanopoulos wanted to try out the natural algae treatment and needed a supplier. That led to him meeting Jeff Martin, owner of the Triple B Tilapia farm in DeMotte.

He said they’ve developed a partnership that’s worked out well. Had they not collaborated, Lake & Pond Biologists would have to obtain live tilapia from Arkansas.

“There’s no way we could do all this out here without him,” Spanopoulos said.

