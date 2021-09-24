The 61-year-old Ann-Arbor, Michigan, fast-food chain is building a 111,734-square-foot processing facility in the northeast corner of the Ameriplex Crossroads business park.
1 of 3
Irene Batalis serves Greek pastries Thursday to Theresa Colella, of Crown Point, at the 13th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit the Ross Township Food Pantry. The event is held at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville. Church members volunteer at the food pantry on Fridays to distribute bags of food to families in need. An average of 500 people are provided food each month.
Elaine Kardoulias, left, Dalia Spanos and Nitsa Coulson serve up spaghetti Thursday for Stacey Collaros, of Dyer, at the 13th annual spaghetti dinner to benefit the Ross Township Food Pantry. The event is held at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville. Church members volunteer at the food pantry on Fridays to distribute bags of food to families in need. An average of 500 people are provided food each month.
Daniel Grove, 5, of Merrillville, says a prayer before digging into his spaghetti dinner at the 13th annual spaghetti event to benefit the Ross Township Food Pantry held at SS. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville. Church members volunteer at the food pantry on Fridays to distribute bags of food to families in need. An average of 500 people are provided food each month.