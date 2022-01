Suspects nabbed in armed carjacking in House of Kobe parking lot, police say

MERRILLVILLE — Victims of an armed carjacking were sitting on their car in the House of Kobe parking lot when they were approached, police said.

At 6:36 p.m. Friday police were called to a carjacking at the House of Kobe at 8101 Broadway, where the suspects fled before officers' arrival.

The victims told police they were sitting inside their vehicle in the parking lot when a man approached them, Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

The suspect, a black man in his 20s wearing a mask, pointed a handgun at the victims, ordering them out of their vehicle. As the victims got out of the car, a second suspect appeared and got inside the vehicle.

They were then seen driving north onto Broadway.

Police reported the vehicle as stolen and it was later found by Illinois police. The suspects led a pursuit and both individuals were arrested, and police were able to recover the stolen vehicle.

