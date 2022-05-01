Talks continue for new public safety facility in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Discussions continue for a potential public safety facility in the southeast area of Merrillville, but it’s not the only location in the Fire Department’s long-term plan.

Councilman Shawn Pettit said Colorado Street has been identified as the desired location for the public safety facility in the southeast area of Merrillville, which town officials commonly refer to as the panhandle. The building would offer another location for Merrillville’s police and fire departments, and it also could have space available for the Public Works Department.

The proposed facility has been a discussion topic recently because of the new development occurring in the panhandle.

Councilman Richard Hardaway said he understands why a station is proposed there, but he and Councilman Leonard White said there’s also a need for enhancements to the north fire station on 57th Avenue. Hardaway said that station only is staffed with an ambulance.

Fire Chief Ed Yerga said he is more confident in quicker responses to Merrillville’s northern area than he is with the panhandle.

“Our response times are 10 to 12 minutes to get out that way,” Yerga said of Merrillville’s southeast area. “We don’t have that problem on the north side.”

Although the proposed south side station has been discussed more frequently recently, the Fire Department has a plan for the north station.

“When the Fire Territory’s bonds are up for renewing at the end of (2023, into 2024), I’m proposing to the Fire Territory Board that we build a new facility up north and tear that building down and start with something more practical because we’ve pieced that building together since it’s been built,” Yerga said. “So that is on the forefront of what is our plan moving forward.”

Hardaway said that supporting the panhandle public safety facility is easier knowing there are plans in the works for a new north side station.

White said that he still has concerns about funding a public safety facility in the southeast area of town and that he believes developers should contribute to the project.

Crow Holdings has had discussions of funding the purchase of a new ambulance for the panhandle station, which could be a $300,000 to $350,000 contribution, said Sean Andrews, of Crow Holdings.

The company has plans to develop an industrial park on 196 acres of land on Mississippi Street between 93rd and 101st avenues. Crow Holdings will build multiple speculative facilities there, and the buildings could have a total of about 2.3 million square feet of space when the project is finished. Construction could start this spring.

The Town Council recently finalized tax abatement for Crow’s development, and the municipality has had discussions about pursuing a bond anticipation note (BAN), which could be used in multiple ways.

Pettit said that if Merrillville authorizes a $5 million BAN, the town could use $3.3 million of it for a public safety facility and $1.7 million could go to Crow Holdings for infrastructure work needed for its project. Andrews said that Crow Holdings has a $15 million to $20 million infrastructure budget and that the work will serve the project area and open up other nearby properties to utilities.

Pettit said Merrillville also could create a suballocation area with a tax increment financing district to include Crow’s 196 acres of land. Doing so would mean property taxes from the Crow site would be used to pay off the BAN.

“This is not a (general obligation) bond,” Pettit said.

The Redevelopment Commission has decided to begin efforts to authorize the $1.7 million infrastructure reimbursement to Crow, but no final decisions have been made about the panhandle public safety facility.

