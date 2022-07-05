Tax abatements sought for Merrillville projects

MERRILLVILLE — Tax abatement requests have been popular recently in Merrillville.

The Redevelopment Commission and Town Council have given initial approval for tax abatements associated with six different projects in Merrillville.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, D-6th, said the total investment for the initiatives exceeds $130 million. It’s anticipated the projects will create hundreds of jobs in town.

“This is kind of a big deal,” Pettit said.

The majority of the $130 million investment will be coming from the Missner Group, which has several speculative facilities planned for nearly 90 acres of land it owns in an area in and around the AmeriPlex at the Crossroads business park along Broadway and between 93rd and 101st avenues. More than 1 million square feet of space will be developed on the Missner property

Among the buildings created there will be an 806,000-square-foot structure, said Eddie Adler, of Missner.

The facility represents a $57.5 million investment. It’s estimated that building will create as many as 100 construction jobs and around 200 permanent positions.

Another $41.5 million will be invested in two other facilities there, Adler said. One of the buildings will be about 251,000 square feet. Another will be about 173,000 square feet.

Missner also has plans to build other smaller facilities on its property.

Outside of AmeriPlex, Missner will develop a $31 million facility near Mississippi Street and 89th Avenue, Pettit said. That project could create up to 60 construction jobs and about 125 permanent positions.

Another tax abatement request is associated with a new mechanical press acquired by Modern Forge on Colorado Street.

Pettit said about $6.3 million is being invested in the project. It will create 20 to 35 jobs and increase the company’s annual payroll by about $1.1 million, he said.

“It’s a pretty impressive facility that Modern Forge has out there, and I’m glad you’re in town,” Pettit said.

The 86th Place Partners also are seeking tax abatement for two buildings that will be created on property near Louisiana Street.

Pettit said Mielle Organics is expanding again and could use one or both of the buildings.

“They’re busting out of the seams with their inventory,” Pettit said of the organic hair products and beauty business.

Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said she’s supportive of the tax abatement request.

“They are excellent products, and they chose to be here in Merrillville,” she said.

Broadway Outlots plans to build a $5.5 million speculative facility in AmeriPlex, and tax abatement is being sought for the project that can add another 50 jobs in Merrillville.

“This will be a beautiful building built in front of the Amazon building between Broadway and Massachusetts,” Pettit said.

Another tax abatement request involves a $900,000 speculative facility that Keough Mechanical will build in an industrial park near 89th Avenue.

That project could create about 12 new jobs.

The council unanimously approved preliminary resolutions for each of the tax abatement requests. The panel could consider confirmatory resolutions during its July 12 session.

