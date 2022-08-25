 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Teen fatally shot in Merrillville, police say

STOCK Police - Merrillville

A 19-year-old was fatally shot, Wednesday night. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — A 19-year-old man was fatally shot in Merrillville Wednesday night, according to police. 

Merrillville police said they responded shortly after 7:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting in the 5600 block of Pennsylvania Street.

Officers gave the male victim medical aid before an ambulance took him to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus where he died as a result of his injuries.

The victim's name has not yet been released. 

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Alexander Van Rite at 219-769-3722, extension 349.

