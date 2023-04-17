Tuesday is Tax Day, but Region taxpayers affected by last month's tornado will have extra time to file this year, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

Severe storms, straight-line winds and a twister ran through Merrillville and the surrounding area March 31 and April 1. The government is giving affected residents and business owners in Lake County until July 31 to file their taxes.

The extension applies also for Allen, Benton, Clinton, Grant, Howard, Johnson, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Sullivan and White counties.

The new deadline also applies to Form 5500 series returns as well as any payment normally due during this period, including quarterly estimated tax payments, quarterly payroll and excise tax returns, the IRS said.

Additionally, penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits that were due on or after March 31 but before April 18 will be abated as long as they're made by Tuesday.

The IRS will automatically identify taxpayers in the covered disaster area and apply the extension, it said. However, affected taxpayers who reside or have a business outside the designated covered disaster area and want the extension should call the IRS disaster hotline, 866-562-5227, to request the tax relief.

If an affected taxpayer receives a notice from the IRS about late filing or late-payment penalty with the original deadline on it, they should call the number on the notice to have the penalty abated. Affected taxpayers who want even more time can request it electronically by Tuesday, the IRS said, by using using IRS Free File, available at irs.gov (hover over File and click on the File Your Taxes for Free link under "Popular").

