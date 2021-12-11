Town celebrates 50th anniversary, businesses, diversity

Merchants at the expo included some that have been in Merrillville for decades, including McDonald’s. Sherri Modrak, owner-operator of seven eateries, including two in Merrillville, took over from her father Bill Modrak, who opened his first McDonald’s in Hammond in 1955.

Sherri Modrak said her restaurants have been in Merrillville since the early 1960s. Business, she said, is “going really strong. Customers love us, and we’re great for families on the go. We’re convenient and fast.”

The family and businesses have remained active in the community and schools, including holiday parades and bringing Santa Claus to customers.

Across U.S. 30 from one of those restaurants is Bosak Motors Merrillville, where Brooklynn Darnstaedt is guest experience coordinator.

The Merrillville location is “blowing up with a brand new building and nice atmosphere. We stand out on U.S. 30,” she said. “We’re still doing a good business and trying to attract more families.”