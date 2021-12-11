Town celebrates 50th anniversary, businesses, diversity

MERRILLVILLE – Making it to 50 years is reason to celebrate. It’s a time to recognize past, present and future leaders and give thanks for merchants who have remained in or moved to the community.
Merrillville celebrated its half-century of incorporation Saturday with a business expo and social gathering for public officials at the Dean and Barbara White Community Center, which opened earlier this year.
“We wanted to thank the businesses that stuck it out with us,” said Town Council President Rick Bella, D-Ward 5. "This is just another community event to bring people together. This is why we built this facility for $24 million.”
The center, which is already drawing sports leagues and other users, opened March 1.
Bella said the council will hold a special meeting Dec. 30, the anniversary of the town’s incorporation in 1971. In addition to year-end business, council members will recognize the anniversary.
The town is also preparing a time capsule with items from departments and school officials. Bella said capsule contents will include a report on town accomplishments in 2021 and photos of town officials, as well as letters from council members and department heads to their future counterparts.
Contents also include $50 in different denominations, Bella said, “because we don’t know what money will look like 50 years from now.”
A Merrillville resident for 55 years, Bella appreciates the community’s diversity.
“This is a mixture and melting pot of different ethnic groups that make up who we are,” Bella said. “People here came from New Orleans or Ellis Island.”
Fellow council member Richard Hardaway, D-Ward 2, added, “I’m excited about all that has happened since January to anticipate and recognize the town being 50 years old.”
Hardaway said anniversary events included two outdoor activities. One, in May, was a social gathering at the old council chambers and current museum along 73rd Avenue that drew 200-300 people. The second outing, held in August, took place outside the current Town Hall and featured town officials and departments. That event, Hardaway said, drew more than 500 people.
Hardaway also noted the town’s diversity.
“When you live in a diverse community, it speaks volumes for the community,” the councilman said. “People get along and there’s no problems. I’ve never witnessed or experienced any problems.”
The afternoon business expo featured entertainment, including Christian Revival Center’s choir and the Merrillville High School Vocalteens. The public was also invited to autograph message boards to be placed in the White Center.
Merchants at the expo included some that have been in Merrillville for decades, including McDonald’s. Sherri Modrak, owner-operator of seven eateries, including two in Merrillville, took over from her father Bill Modrak, who opened his first McDonald’s in Hammond in 1955.
Sherri Modrak said her restaurants have been in Merrillville since the early 1960s. Business, she said, is “going really strong. Customers love us, and we’re great for families on the go. We’re convenient and fast.”
The family and businesses have remained active in the community and schools, including holiday parades and bringing Santa Claus to customers.
Across U.S. 30 from one of those restaurants is Bosak Motors Merrillville, where Brooklynn Darnstaedt is guest experience coordinator.
The Merrillville location is “blowing up with a brand new building and nice atmosphere. We stand out on U.S. 30,” she said. “We’re still doing a good business and trying to attract more families.”
Representing the Merrillville Lions Club were Mike and Lou Ann Minogue, town residents for 39 years. Their organization, chartered in 1946, continues to provide eyeglasses for needy children and support leader dogs, among other charities.
Merrillville, Mike said, “is becoming a community more and more with places like this.” Lou Ann added, “It’s very diverse and very outgoing. The people are very friendly.”
Lou Ann remembered when the town was incorporated.
“It was beautiful,” she recalled, “but it’s changed and grown a lot. There’s a lot more retail, and we continue to support small businesses.”
Images of past and current businesses and town officials were posted at the expo. Among the factoids posted was Merrillville first town tax rate, 80 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Also recognized was Anne Collins, a member of the first Town Board that served 1972-75. Born in 1934, Collins, a board president, died this year. Her fellow board members included Jerry Wilkerson, Paul A. Eich, Ron W. Randhan, John Carr, Ralph Long and Robert McClellan.
From the Lake County Public Library was librarian Cindy Childress. At the former “reference library” for eight years, Childress said the Merrillville facility opened in 1970 and grew in 1975, becoming the system’s central branch.
“I love working with our patrons, and our staff is so nice,” Childress said.
Among the Merrillville branches newest services, started in 2018, is the libratory. It features a 3D printer and VHS, Betamax, photo and 35mm slide converter.
From Art Hill Ford was Charlie V. White, sales and leasing manager. A Merrillville resident with the company 36 years, White said being on U.S. 30 is a “great location. We’re accessible and close from I-65 and 30. Being close to other businesses also helps.”
White added, “Merrillville has a lot to offer shoppers with different kinds of businesses. We’re close to other places, like the beach and Chicago.”
Among those signing the memory board was Evelyn Warren, a former resident who drove a Merrillville school bus for 32 years. Her routes included Salk Elementary and the high school.
“It was great,” Warren said of bus driving. “Very interesting.”
She and George, her husband of 64 years, lived on 78th Place before moving to Hebron. “It was convenient,” she sad. “Everything was close.”