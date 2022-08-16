Town continues focus on speeding, reckless driving

MERRILLVILLE — Speeding and reckless driving continue to be problems in Merrillville.

Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said officers issued 187 tickets in June and another 157 warnings, and he has an idea of what to expect as the department tallies last month’s figures.

“I’m pretty sure that’s probably going to increase for the month of July, and the reason I state that is because I do get the calls of people speeding all over the place,” Cuttino said.

Two Merrillville residents who live near 76th Avenue say they’re familiar with the town’s traffic issues. They recently approached the Town Council about an ongoing problem they have near their home. A stop sign that had been at a corner near it was moved to a different location, and reckless driving often occurs there.

In recent weeks, a car was inches from running into their home, and they asked the town to put in a new stop sign, speed bump or use a different traffic calming method because they fear someone will get hurt if reckless driving continues.

Councilman Shawn Pettit, D-6th, said that he’s aware of the issue and that town staff has been working on a potential solution. He said rumble strips will be installed in that area in coming weeks, and he encouraged police to continue to ticket traffic violators.

The Police Department has been focusing on ways to address reckless driving in town. Last year, the force initiated a team concentrating on traffic issues.

“I continue to ask people to slow down because people do get hurt,” Cuttino said. “You know, it’s not just damage to property, but damage to persons.”

He referenced a recent hit-and-run crash in which a pedestrian suffered a fractured arm and head trauma after being struck by a vehicle Aug. 6 in the 5600 block of Broadway. The person later died from trauma and complications from the incident.

The driver, Olivia Magana, 24, of Valparaiso, is charged with a felony count of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury in connection to the situation.

If the potential to cause injuries or damage isn’t enough, Cuttino said, there are other reasons motorists need to slow down and drive safer.

He stressed that if people are cited for a violation and found liable, it will reach their insurance carrier and that will affect their policies.