Town looks to change business license charges
MERRILLVILLE — Business license and inspection fees could be changing in Merrillville, but it won’t have an immediate effect on existing businesses.

The Town Council on Tuesday approved the first reading on an ordinance that would amend charges for business license applications, annual renewals and inspections.

“We just upped all those $50,” Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said of the changes, which could be adopted by the council during its Nov. 24 meeting.

Merrillville requires businesses to obtain licenses from the town to operate. Those licenses are renewed each year, and they include inspections to ensure facilities meet town code.

Business license renewal notices were expected to hit the mail Thursday, and Councilman Richard Hardaway said businesses will be billed using the existing fee structure because the new charges haven’t yet been adopted on second reading.

Councilman Shawn Pettit said the Crossroads Regional Chamber of Commerce is aware the council is pursuing changes to the fee structure. He said copies of the proposed ordinance were expected to be sent to leadership there.

The cost of providing inspections is among reasons the town is pursuing changes to the charges.

Clerk-Treasurer Kelly White Gibson said the town has been “paying more in inspections than what we have been collecting from the businesses and it was starting to become a deficit to the town.”

Merrillville also is taking action to ensure businesses are following rules associated with business licenses.

“What we’ve done is we basically doubled the penalties if people don’t comply in doing the inspections,” Svetanoff said.

New fines will be $500 for a first offense, $1,000 for a second offense and $2,000 for each subsequent violation.

“That is a definite deterrent to make sure people follow the rules,” Svetanoff said.

