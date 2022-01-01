 Skip to main content
Town shares vision on 50th anniversary
Merrillville Administrative Manager Linda Rosas pours champagne for a reception following Thursday’s special Town Council meeting. The council recognized the town’s 50th anniversary and announced the panel’s vision for coming years during the special session.

MERRILLVILLE – Planning for a new town hall, a promotion in the Parks and Recreation Department and other aspects of the Town Council’s vision for coming years were revealed as the municipality celebrated its 50th anniversary.

The council met in a special meeting Thursday, exactly 50 years after Merrillville incorporated as a town, and officials took the opportunity to share their goals.

“While it is important to look back when it all began, it is even more important to look toward the future,” Council President Rick Bella said.

The town’s future looks to include a new complex to house municipal operations.

Councilman Shawn Pettit said Merrillville officials will “begin discussions and conceptual designs for a new town hall on the recently purchased (16-acre) property behind our existing Town Hall and include a new park, walking paths, dog park and retail space for a multi-story new building to service Merrillville for the next 50 years.”

Pettit said the existing municipal complex at 7820 Broadway would continue to be used by the Police Department after a new town hall is built.

“Chief (Wiley Luther) Cuttino, you would be in charge of this facility in the future,” Pettit said of the current municipal complex.

The council also made personnel decisions during the special meeting, promoting Tarrance Price as Merrillville’s parks director.

Price had been serving as the assistant parks director for the last three months, and town officials said he’s accomplished much during that time.

“You’ve been a stellar employee and done a lot of things so far. ... We appreciate you, we have confidence in you and we look forward to everything you have to offer,” Councilman Richard Hardaway said to Price.

Town Councilman Richard Hardaway (left) hands Merrillville Parks Director Tarrance Price a key to his office. Price was promoted to the director position during Thursday’s special Town Council meeting.

Councilman Leonard White said the retail area around 61st Avenue and Broadway will be an emphasis, and that includes creating an economic plan and adding amenities to revitalize that area.

“That part of Merrillville needs to be brightened up a little bit,” White said.

Diversity has been a focal point for town leaders, and that will continue in coming years as town officials committed to promote diversity and inclusion throughout town government and provide education and outreach programs in the community.

“It’s very important that we not only do it here,” White said. “This community is really a diverse community, and they need to see the leadership here on board with their feelings.”

The council also is planning for traffic studies to review neighborhood streets, traffic signals, parking ordinances and other matters to enhance traffic flow throughout the municipality.

As the town wrapped up its 50th anniversary celebration and the special meeting concluded, Bella delivered a message to municipal leaders.

I “challenge the Town Council, all future town councils and any other elected officials, boards and commissions and conservancy districts to do all in its power to see that our town prospers in the future,” he said.

