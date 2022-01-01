Town shares vision on 50th anniversary

The council also made personnel decisions during the special meeting, promoting Tarrance Price as Merrillville’s parks director.

Price had been serving as the assistant parks director for the last three months, and town officials said he’s accomplished much during that time.

“You’ve been a stellar employee and done a lot of things so far. ... We appreciate you, we have confidence in you and we look forward to everything you have to offer,” Councilman Richard Hardaway said to Price.

Councilman Leonard White said the retail area around 61st Avenue and Broadway will be an emphasis, and that includes creating an economic plan and adding amenities to revitalize that area.

“That part of Merrillville needs to be brightened up a little bit,” White said.

Diversity has been a focal point for town leaders, and that will continue in coming years as town officials committed to promote diversity and inclusion throughout town government and provide education and outreach programs in the community.