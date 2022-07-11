Tradewinds opens community food pantry

MERRILLVILLE — TradeWinds opened a new pantry to serve the community.

The food pantry is located at 3218 E. 84th Place, about a half-block east of Colorado Street in Merrillville. It's just south of the TradeWinds East Building.

It serves residents of Lake and Porter counties. They can get food, frozen food and beverages from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on the last Thursday of the month.

"For now we are open once per month, the fourth Thursday of the month – may increase to twice," said Lisa Tatina, the director of development and marketing and employment services at TradeWinds. "We served 60 families the first time we were open, which was June 30."

People just need a photo ID and proof of residency like a current piece of mail with a Lake or Porter County address. They should also provide proof their child received free or reduced-price lunch at school or have a referral from a local church.

"We opened up the pantry because we knew there was a need," she said. "We also distributed to several local churches who had families in need. We are in the process of creating a partnership with Humane Indiana that will allow us to also offer food for pets."

TradeWinds is a full-service agency that provides services to people with special needs, their families and the greater Northwest Indiana communities, including many different employment opportunities that give people with developmental disabilities the chance to work. It was founded in 1967 but got its start as The Lake County Association for Crippled Children when it focused on speech and occupational therapy services.

The service agency now helps everyone from infants to seniors with programs like childcare, summer camps, deaf services, caregiver respite and a Chicago Lighthouse Low Vision Clinic for Northwest Indiana residents.

TradeWinds' goal is to "improve the lifestyle, health, and well-being of those we serve."

It offers many services to adults with developmental or physical disabilities, including employment in packaging, assembly, sewing and other positions. It also offers them employment placement, adult day activities, residential group homes and support living homes.

For more information or to donate, visit tradewindsnwi.org. To donate, call Tatina at 219-742-9443.