Tradewinds to honor Mrvan as 'AbilityOne Congressional Champion'

MERRILLVILLE — TradeWinds in Merrillville will honor U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan this week as an AbilityOne Congressional Champion in recognition of his efforts to promote employment opportunities for people with disabilities.
TradeWinds, which offers services to help people with special needs, has honored U.S. representatives and senators since 2002 for work to help constituents with disabilities. It plans to bestow the award Thursday in Merrillville.
“TradeWinds has been providing services and employment for people with disabilities for over 50 years. Rep. Mrvan has visited our industries department, which includes sewing manufacturing, packaging and assembly, and sign manufacturing, and has met with many of our consumers," CEO Jon Gold said. "We appreciate his support of our mission and are very pleased to present him with this award.”
John J. Watkins
TradeWinds has provided group homes, supported living, child care, summer camps, adult day care, prevocational services, deaf services and other programs since the 1960s. It has taken part of the AbilityOne program for 35 years, fulfilling contracts for dresses, hospital duty uniforms, food service uniforms and coveralls.
It employs about 40,000 people with disabilities across the United States, including 2,500 veterans. It's one of the largest employers in the country for people who are blind or have other significant disabilities.
“Thank you to all the leaders at Source America and TradeWinds in Northwest Indiana for this recognition," Mrvan, a Democrat representing Indiana's 1st District, said. "I am grateful for your consistent and dedicated work to provide employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, and I look forward to continuing to partner with you to support your invaluable services to our communities.”
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Poke Bros, Dunkin, Piper's PipSqueak Boutique, Geitonia Greek Grill, El Jimador, Woodfire Grille and car wash opening
Open
Poke Bros has opened two new restaurants in the Region specializing in the Hawaiian-style diced raw fish that's been described as sushi in a bowl.
The Columbus, Ohio-based chain recently opened at 10543 Broadway in Crown Point and 813 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville. The Schererville restaurant opened Saturday.
A trio of three founders teamed up to turn the island-based cuisine into a chain that has since grown across the Midwest and East Coast, catering to "avid sushi fans and healthy foodies." It specializes in poke bowls that top steamed rice with spicy salmon, marinated tuna, shrimp and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables like avocado, edamame, cucumber, jalapenos, carrots, corn and pineapple.
The fast-casual restaurant uses the assembly line model Chipotle popularized, spawning a thousand imitators in strip malls across America. Customers can build their own poke bowls by selecting ingredients like tempura flakes, sesame seeds, toasted coconut and green onion.
Joseph S. Pete
Two locations
Poke Bros has spread to 71 locations in 13 states, including Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Florida, Kentucky, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Delaware.
Other menu options include poké nachos, seaweed salad and Mochi ice cream in flavors like Thai tea or Belgian chocolate.
Poke Bros is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
For more information, visit
eatpokebros.com, call 219-319-0912 for Schererville or 219-213-2797 for Crown Point.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Piper's PipSqueak Boutique will have a grand opening from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Cedar Lake.
The local family-owned boutique specializes in children's clothes. It's located at 13115 Wicker Ave. in Cedar Lake. The shop claims not to be a cookie-cutter kids' store, as everything on the shelves is hand-picked by three generations.
It carries dresses, sweaters, outfits and seasonal attire from brands like Wren and James, and Me & Henry.
It's planning a number of free kids' activities from the grand opening, including slime time, hair braiding, face painting and an appearance by Elsa from Frozen.
For more information, call 219-864-9551 or visit
piperspipsqueakboutique.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
El Jimador #3 recently opened at 111 Broadway in Cedar Lake, just off West 133rd Avenue in front of Strack & Van Til on the main east-west road from U.S. 41 to the lake.
The sit-down restaurant specializes in traditional Mexican cuisine like tacos, ceviche, burritos, queso fundido, steak ranchero, quesadillas and salmon ala crema. It has a family dining room and a separate bar that serves margaritas and other adult beverages.
It's a local chain that also has locations in Crown Point and Hobart.
El Jimador #3 is open for dine-in and takeout from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, call 219-390-7239.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
A new car wash will soon open across the street from Miner-Dunn in Highland.
Developer F & E Ventures plans to build the Drip Car Spa at 8955 Indianapolis Boulevard in Highland.
"The previous building that had been vacant for several years was recently razed," Highland Building Commissioner Ken Mika said.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Geitonia Greek Grill opened in Valparaiso.
The fast-casual restaurant at 1703 Calumet Ave. specializes in Greek fare like pitas, gyros, Greek salad, village salads, chicken souvlaki and lemon rice soup.
“The lamb gyro is so good it’s a must with some Cajun fries," Juliana Bentivenga said. "If you don’t like spicy you can never go wrong with lemon oregano fries.”
It has plates, platters and salads. Other options include hummus, spinach pie, stuffed grape leaves, falafel, feta spread, tyropita, baklava and loukoumades or honey-dipped Greek doughnuts.
It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, call 219-286-7183.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Another Dunkin' is coming to Hammond.
The New England-based chain known for its donuts and coffee will open its sixth location in Hammond at 7943 Indianapolis Blvd. in the Woodmar Gateway Promenade Shopping Center. It will have a drive-thru.
It will be located just south of the new Verizon store on the east side of Indianapolis Boulevard, so as to capture commuter traffic coming north from Highland and points further south.
Virtually ubiquitous in the Boston metro and pretty widespread in the Region, Dunkin' was long known as Dunkin' Donuts but rebranded to emphasize coffee and other food options, like croissant sandwiches and avocado toast.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
The Milk Bank will host a grand opening on Oct. 18 for its new milk depot in Merrillville.
It will take donations of "extra liquid gold" to give to fragile Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at its latest location at MomSense, Inc at 300 W. 80th Place, Suite B in Merrillville.
It's a donation site for local moms and a dispensation site where families can pick up orders of pasteurized donor milk.
"Not already familiar with The Milk Bank? We dispense lifesaving pasteurized donor milk throughout Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri and beyond — over one million feedings last year to NICU patients and outpatient families," MomSense said in a news release. "Over a quarter million in pro bono donor milk was dispensed for sick infants at home. We do this with the help of over 1,000 new milk donors every year."
For more information, call 219-232-6522 or visit
themilkbank.org.
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
Chef Charmaine Candle will soon open a southern restaurant in south suburban Country Club Hills.
Charmz Kitchen and Catering is coming to 4558 W. 183rd, at the northwest corner of the northwest corner of the intersection of 183rd and Cicero. It will offer southern fare like fried chicken and greens and her signature egg rolls.
“We are pleased to welcome Charmz Kitchen to Country Club Hills. Given the past success of Chef Candler's business model, we are encouraging our residents to patronize her new location. Offering diverse forms of eateries is a welcoming attraction for any town. Surely the Charmz Kitchen menu selection will allow our residents and visitors great options in satisfying their tastebuds," Country Club Hills Mayor James W. Ford said.
Joseph S. Pete
Varied cuisine
She started the business four years ago in Aces Bar and Grill. It serves familiar comfort food like Philly Cheesesteaks, jerk chicken and Buffalo chicken. It also does catering.
“I first became acquainted with Ms. Candler and her soulful cuisine over two years ago while attending a ministers’ conference. Her catering operation was second to none. But moreover, her delicious variety of foods was nothing short of brilliant. Her steaks, salads and Charmz egg rolls were a favorite at our event. I encourage all Cook County residents to embrace Ms. Candler and support her wonderful food establishment," Bishop Larry D. Trotter said.
For more information, visit
www.charmzkitchenandcatering.com or call 708-960-3974.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Woodfire Grille is now serving Mexican, Greek and American cuisine in New Buffalo.
Owner and chef Manuel Navarro previously ran The Woodfire Meat Market and Deli in Valparaiso, a small specialty grocery specializing in Greek and Mexican food that closed a few months ago. The new restaurant at 18529 Harbor Country Drive in the former Jimmy's Bar and Grill next to Dollar General is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
The menu includes half Greek chicken, pastitsio, moussaka, saganaki, pork souvlaki sandwiches, tacos, tortas, burgers, steaks, prime rib, baby back ribs and a pot roast sandwich. It has extensive seafood entrees like Parmesan-crusted scallops, blackened tuna steak, pan-fried yellow lake perch, whole grilled seabass and Macademia nut-crusted halibut or walleye.
A big breakfast menu includes homestyle diner fare like omelets, skillets and pancake stacks.
Joseph S. Pete
