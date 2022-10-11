 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TradeWinds to honor Mrvan as AbilityOne Congressional Champion

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, speaks at the Duneland Chamber of Commerce candidate forum this month at the Porter County Expo Center.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — TradeWinds in Merrillville will honor U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan this week as an AbilityOne Congressional Champion in recognition of his efforts to promote employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

TradeWinds, which offers services to help people with special needs, has honored U.S. representatives and senators since 2002 for work to help constituents with disabilities. It plans to bestow the award Thursday in Merrillville.

“TradeWinds has been providing services and employment for people with disabilities for over 50 years. Rep. Mrvan has visited our industries department, which includes sewing manufacturing, packaging and assembly, and sign manufacturing, and has met with many of our consumers," CEO Jon Gold said. "We appreciate his support of our mission and are very pleased to present him with this award.”

Duneland Chamber of Commerce candidate forum is held at the Porter County Expo Center.

TradeWinds has provided group homes, supported living, child care, summer camps, adult day care, prevocational services, deaf services and other programs since the 1960s. It has taken part of the AbilityOne program for 35 years, fulfilling contracts for dresses, hospital duty uniforms, food service uniforms and coveralls.

It employs about 40,000 people with disabilities across the United States, including 2,500 veterans. It's one of the largest employers in the country for people who are blind or have other significant disabilities.

“Thank you to all the leaders at Source America and TradeWinds in Northwest Indiana for this recognition," Mrvan, a Democrat representing Indiana's 1st District, said. "I am grateful for your consistent and dedicated work to provide employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities, and I look forward to continuing to partner with you to support your invaluable services to our communities.”

Mrvan to co-chair Congressional Steel Caucus

Frank J. Mrvan
Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

The general fund is expected to receive more than $8.2 million through taxes alone, but it also receives money through building permits and various licenses required in town.

