MERRILLVILLE — City officials closed down two buildings at Hickory Lake Ridge apartments Wednesday due to unsafe living conditions, according to a news release from the Town of Merrillville.

An issue with the "structural integrity" of the buildings and mold inside apartment units compromised resident safety, according to the release. Crews from the Merrillville Fire Department responded early morning to the complex on the 5600 block of Hayes Street after dispatchers received a call from a person who indicated build conditions weren't safe. Merrillville police arrived in scene to help residents out of their homes.

“The brick front wall of one building had buckled outward, so the building has become structurally compromised,” Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

Upon investigation, crews discovered mold inside two of the buildings. A dozen families have been displaced due to the shut down. The American Red Cross and Ross Township Trustee's Office are helping displaced residents.

Building services have also been neglected, according to the release. The owners of the building have not collected trash in weeks and the grass has grown taller than three feet.

Over the last few months, Merrillville Code Enforcement personnel were working on getting Hickory Ridge to comply with town ordinances that had been violated. Due to legal limitations set by state and federal laws, Code Enforcement was limited to issuing warnings and citations to Hickory Ridge management, according to the release. Police will investigate the incident to determine if any laws were broken by the owner or management division of Hickory Ridge.

Nuses said the property is in the process of being sold to a new owner. He said the potential new owner has offered to pay for garbage collection and to have the grass mowed before buying the property.

Representatives for the building owners at Friedman Communities were not available for comment Wednesday evening.

“We are hopeful that new ownership will work with the town and again make this a great apartment home complex in Merrillville,” Merrillville Town Council President Rick Bella said.

Anyone affected by this incident can contact the Ross Township Trustee’s Office at 219-769-2111 or the American Red Cross at 219-756-5360.

