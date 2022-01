Unexpected death of Merrillville volunteer firefighter, inspector mourned by community

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville's flags are at half-mast in remembrance of a volunteer firefighter who served the community for several years.

Michael "Mick" Graham died suddenly Friday, according to an announcement from Merrillville Town Manager Patrick Reardon.

Graham's death is suspected to have been from a long-term health issue and was not related to coronavirus, Reardon said.

Graham served as the Town of Merrillville fire inspector and was also a member of the Merrillville Volunteer Fire Department for 12 years.

"Mick was 37 years old and loved his work with the fire service and the Town of Merrillville," Reardon said. "He was heavily involved with community outreach and enjoyed teaching new parents how to install child car seats correctly and teaching fire safety in the home to school aged children. Mick will be missed by his fellow firefighters and fellow Town of Merrillville employees."

Funeral arrangements are still being determined. The town's flags will remain at half-mast until Graham is buried.

