UPDATE: 1 dead in Merrillville crash

MERRILLVILLE — One driver was killed after a three-way vehicle crash in Merrillville on Monday afternoon, according to police.

Merrillville police responded to reports of a crash on the 8900 block of Randolph Street at 1:21 p.m., Monday. Officers secured the scene and got medical aid for one of the drivers, who was seriously injured. The driver was then pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

There were no other injuries reported at the scene, and the victim's identity has not been released.

The Lake County accident reconstruction team assisted Merrillville police at the scene. Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.