Vehicle dragged by train more than 6 miles, police say; origin of crash remains mystery

MERRILLVILLE — A man was airlifted after his vehicle was dragged by a train through Merrillville to Valparaiso, police said.
At 1:42 a.m. Monday someone reported that a vehicle was stuck to a train at the intersection of 65th Avenue and Broadway, said Merrillville Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.
The distance between Merrillville and the Valparaiso intersection the vehicle ended up at is about 5 to 6 miles, but police believe the vehicle was dragged for a longer distance.
Nuses said as police investigate the damage, it is believed that the crash did not happen at the crossing in Merrillville but at another section of the railroad tracks.
When officers received the call they went to the intersection and searched a mile in each direction but found nothing. Police then learned the vehicle had been carried to Valparaiso.
The driver, a man, was airlifted from the scene and his current condition is unknown. Merrillville police and the Canadian National Police Service, a private police force protecting the railroad, both are not sure where the car initially collided with the train, Nuses said.
The person who reported the incident in Merrillville had just seen the car lodged in the train as it disappeared down the tracks, giving no clues to the preceding events.
“One of the railroad people said that in their 27 years of service they had never seen anything like it,” Nuses said.
