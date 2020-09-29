 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vehicle dragged by train more than 6 miles, police say; origin of crash remains mystery
alert urgent

Vehicle dragged by train more than 6 miles, police say; origin of crash remains mystery

{{featured_button_text}}
Airlifted Stock

A man was airlifted after crashing his vehicle into a train and his current condition is unknown. 

 File Photo

MERRILLVILLE — A man was airlifted after his vehicle was dragged by a train through Merrillville to Valparaiso, police said.

At 1:42 a.m. Monday someone reported that a vehicle was stuck to a train at the intersection of 65th Avenue and Broadway, said Merrillville Assistant Chief Kosta Nuses.

The distance between Merrillville and the Valparaiso intersection the vehicle ended up at is about 5 to 6 miles, but police believe the vehicle was dragged for a longer distance.

Nuses said as police investigate the damage, it is believed that the crash did not happen at the crossing in Merrillville but at another section of the railroad tracks.

When officers received the call they went to the intersection and searched a mile in each direction but found nothing. Police then learned the vehicle had been carried to Valparaiso.

The driver, a man, was airlifted from the scene and his current condition is unknown. Merrillville police and the Canadian National Police Service, a private police force protecting the railroad, both are not sure where the car initially collided with the train, Nuses said.

The person who reported the incident in Merrillville had just seen the car lodged in the train as it disappeared down the tracks, giving no clues to the preceding events.

“One of the railroad people said that in their 27 years of service they had never seen anything like it,” Nuses said.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts