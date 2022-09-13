Veteran police officer joins Merrillville ranks

MERRILLVILLE — A new addition to the Merrillville Police Department comes with experience in law enforcement and other areas.

Amanda Lynn Earley, who was recently sworn in, served seven years with the Hammond Police Department, Merrillville Police Chief Wiley Luther Cuttino said.

“She did a couple of years with IUN (Indiana University Northwest),” Cuttino said. “She also is with the National Guard as a second lieutenant.”

Earley has been a volunteer firefighter, and she has EMT and HAZMAT certifications, Cuttino said.

Because of her experience, Earley should be patrolling streets soon, officials said. Cuttino said she started a monthlong field training program that includes learning the town’s geography.

“By her being familiar with the area, that should come to her,” Cuttino said.

Bringing Earley to the force comes at a time when the Police Department has been dealing with an increased call volume.

“The summer months, we have been extremely busy out in the streets,” Cuttino said.

He said that the department had more than 4,000 calls for service in July and that August had been busy as well.

“We also had time to do some traffic as well in between those calls, which was 476 traffic stops (in July),” he said.

Traffic is a major issue for several residents. During recent Town Council meetings, residents have expressed concerns about reckless driving and speeding occurring on 56th Avenue, 65th Avenue, 76th Avenue, Taft Street, Taney Street and other locations.

Multiple residents said that vehicles have nearly hit their homes because of reckless driving and that there has been damage to their yards or mailboxes.

They’re asking the town to take more action to calm traffic issues in their neighborhoods.

Cuttino said “our officers are out there,” but there are limited resources.

“I know we can’t be everywhere, and I get the calls all the time because people do speed around,” he said. “And we do get out there and we enforce the traffic laws, and we’re going to continue to try to work with what we’ve got.”