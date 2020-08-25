Veterans, first responders honored at new event in Merrillville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MERRILLVILLE — The inaugural American Pride Blood Drive and Ride event sets out to honor veterans, active military and first responders.

The free event gets started at 1 p.m. Friday and resumes at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Teamsters Local 142 property at 9050 Mississippi St. in Merrillville.

Jason Bradburn, an organizer of the event, said the American Pride Blood Drive and Ride offers opportunities to recognize the sacrifices made by veterans and first responders and to learn about the ways they serve others.

“It’s a great way to show support,” Bradburn said.

He said Friday will feature a memorial vehicle light up at dusk as well as fireworks. Live music also will be performed throughout the evening.

“Everything is really going to pick up on Saturday,” Bradburn said.

The national anthem will start the day at 9:45 a.m., and an all-veteran skydiving team will follow.

From 10:30 a.m. until noon, a K-9 unit will offer demonstrations. Local firefighters will practice vehicle extrication techniques from noon until 4 p.m., Bradburn said.

Veteran songwriters will perform music throughout the day.