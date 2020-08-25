Veterans, first responders honored at new event in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — The inaugural American Pride Blood Drive and Ride event sets out to honor veterans, active military and first responders.
The free event gets started at 1 p.m. Friday and resumes at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the Teamsters Local 142 property at 9050 Mississippi St. in Merrillville.
Jason Bradburn, an organizer of the event, said the American Pride Blood Drive and Ride offers opportunities to recognize the sacrifices made by veterans and first responders and to learn about the ways they serve others.
“It’s a great way to show support,” Bradburn said.
He said Friday will feature a memorial vehicle light up at dusk as well as fireworks. Live music also will be performed throughout the evening.
“Everything is really going to pick up on Saturday,” Bradburn said.
The national anthem will start the day at 9:45 a.m., and an all-veteran skydiving team will follow.
From 10:30 a.m. until noon, a K-9 unit will offer demonstrations. Local firefighters will practice vehicle extrication techniques from noon until 4 p.m., Bradburn said.
Veteran songwriters will perform music throughout the day.
A memorial cruise is planned to start at 4:45 p.m. It will travel from the Teamsters facility to a veterans memorial in Crown Point and return to the Teamsters site.
The American Red Cross will be at the property for a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Bradburn said Mission BBQ also will be serving food both days.
Bradburn, an U.S. Air Force veteran, said the American Pride Blood Drive and Ride event was developed because of Leon's Triathlon, another group in which he is involved.
Leon’s Triathlon is an annual race that was founded in 1983 by Hobart native Leon Wolek. It aims to to honor members of the armed forces and markets itself as "America's Race.”
After Leon’s Triathlon was canceled this year because of COVID-19, ideas for the American Pride Blood Drive and Ride quickly formed to provide another way to honor veterans and first responders, Bradburn said.
Visit www.facebook.com/events/819786421881691/ for information about the American Pride Blood Drive and Ride event. Visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED-CROSS to register to donate blood during the event.
