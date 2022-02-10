Watch Now: Black History Month program featured during Merrillville council meeting

MERRILLVILLE — Voices rang out inside the Merrillville Town Hall on Tuesday night, providing a lesson in Black history through song.

The Merrillville High School Vocal Teens performed African American spirituals such as “Wade in the Water” and “Every Time I Feel the Spirit” as part of a Black History Month program being featured during Town Council meetings.

“I just get choked up every time I hear this group,” Councilman Richard Hardaway said of the Vocal Teens.

African American spirituals are significant in many ways, and they often have been viewed as codified songs that encouraged an escape from slavery.

“A spiritual is a type of religious folk song that is most closely associated with the enslavement of African people in the American South,” according to the Library of Congress. “The songs proliferated in the last few decades of the eighteenth century leading up to the abolishment of legalized slavery in the 1860s. The African American spiritual (also called the Negro Spiritual) constitutes one of the largest and most significant forms of American folk song.”

Merrillville schools Superintendent Nick Brown said Hardaway developed the idea for the school district and town to collaborate to honor Black History Month during Town Council meetings in February.

He said the Vocal Teens performance was the first program to highlight some of the activities taking place in schools to celebrate black history.

“Beautiful — I mean if those voices don’t move you, I don’t know what will,” Brown said after the performance.

Students from Merrillville Intermediate School will attend the Feb. 22 council meeting to showcase art projects that represent what they’ve learned during Black History Month.

Hardaway hopes that following that meeting, the projects will remain in Town Hall for the remainder of the month so that the public can have the opportunity to view them.

Danny Lackey, executive director of Student Support Services for Merrillville schools, said he’s “elated” students have the opportunity to interact with the council and honor Black History Month as a community.

“Looking forward to us celebrating other diverse aspects as well, and I’m really excited about the collaboration that is taking place between Merrillville schools and the town,” he said. “I think that’s a really important collaboration. At the end of the day, it allows us to create a wider and a more secure safety net for the health and wellbeing of our kids and our community.”

Several songs performed Tuesday are among the collection Merrillville students sang during a recent Indiana State School Music Association contest.

All of the Merrillville choir students involved in the event received gold medal ratings and will move on to the ISSMA state contest.

“Very, very proud of our students,” Choral Director Melinda Reinhart said.

She said songs performed Tuesday and others will be featured during the choir’s contest concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Reinhart Auditorium in Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Place. Admission is $6, and a family pass is $20. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Susan Emig Scholarship.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.