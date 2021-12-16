WATCH NOW: Food Bank of Northwest Indiana expands reach

The approximately 250 food pallets that will fill the new space will largely be for the food banks senior programs. Every month, the Commodity Supplemental Food Program distributes 1,600 shelf-stable grocery boxes to about 1,500 seniors who are at 130% of the poverty level or below. When the pandemic hit and many seniors could no longer safely leave their homes, the food bank started the Pantry Pack Senior Box, once a month volunteers deliver 25-pound grocery bags to local seniors.

In Indiana about one in eight seniors are considered food insecure. Vaulx said the food delivery program began with around six seniors and has since grown to over 600.

"Children and seniors will always be considered high-risk categories ... children can't provide for themselves and seniors get to a point where they are on a fixed income," Vaulx explained. "When the pandemic hit the program became a really critical need for seniors since they were one of the highest-risk populations."

The renovation is just the food bank's most recent expansion. After operating out of a barn in Gary for over three decades, the food bank moved to its current 72,000-square-foot facility on Broadway in Merrillville in 2018.