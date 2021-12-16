WATCH NOW: Food Bank of Northwest Indiana expands reach

MERRILLVILLE — "In true food bank fashion, we have to improvise," Victoria Garcia joked as he performed the ribbon cutting for the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana's expansion — using a pocket knife.
After a few failed attempts and a broken pair of oversized scissors, the ribbon was cut and the first pallets of canned yams and instant dry milk were loaded into the renovated space. The three-month renovation was funded through donations from community partners Garcia, the food bank's president and CEO, said.
The "dark, dingy," storage room once labeled "the dungeon," has been transformed into a 12,000 square-foot dark multi-purpose room that will help the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, serve seniors, host volunteers and develop overall community resiliency, said Allyson Vaulx vice president of development and communications at the Food Bank.
The room includes a break room which will be used for food bank employees and volunteer groups. The food bank is on track to hit 7,000 volunteer shifts for 2021 compared to 4,000 volunteer shifts in 2020. Outside the break room, there will be a space where volunteers can pack boxes.
Above the break room, there are now additional offices as well as a quiet/ lactation room that serves "double duty," giving staff a place to take a breather and mothers a private spot to pump.
The approximately 250 food pallets that will fill the new space will largely be for the food banks senior programs. Every month, the Commodity Supplemental Food Program distributes 1,600 shelf-stable grocery boxes to about 1,500 seniors who are at 130% of the poverty level or below. When the pandemic hit and many seniors could no longer safely leave their homes, the food bank started the Pantry Pack Senior Box, once a month volunteers deliver 25-pound grocery bags to local seniors.
In Indiana about one in eight seniors are considered food insecure. Vaulx said the food delivery program began with around six seniors and has since grown to over 600.
"Children and seniors will always be considered high-risk categories ... children can't provide for themselves and seniors get to a point where they are on a fixed income," Vaulx explained. "When the pandemic hit the program became a really critical need for seniors since they were one of the highest-risk populations."
The renovation is just the food bank's most recent expansion. After operating out of a barn in Gary for over three decades, the food bank moved to its current 72,000-square-foot facility on Broadway in Merrillville in 2018.
The food bank moved to the new space knowing both their reach and programming "would expand," Vaulx said.
Armed with rows of peanut butter and stacks of canned beans, the food bank will continue to address immediate needs by feeding the Northwest Indiana community. However, Vaulx said the new space will also be used for job training, to increase long-term financial stability. The food bank is even looking into the possibility of creating a greenhouse or a community garden.
"At the food bank we understand that food assistance is only one of the challenges that individuals and families are facing," Vaulx said, explaining that the ultimate goal is to "buy food today and then bring solutions tomorrow, for long-lasting change."