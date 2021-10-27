WATCH NOW: Merrillville marching band, cheerleaders lead "Just Say No" parade with Salk Elementary

Laird, prior to the walk, said she was excited to take part.

"It's nice to do fun things," Laird said.

Salk students during Red Ribbon Week also took part in other activities including hat day, wear red day and pajama day, Laird said.

Merrillville police Lt. Jeff Rice, who lent assistance as the students walked, said the Salk Walk is a good thing.

"It's a good program and it gets them out and moving," Rice said.

Some of the residents in the neighborhood came out of their homes Wednesday morning to wave or clap as the students, led by the marching band, paraded past them.

Parents Summer Issa and Abdullah Abdelghani came out on their front porch to wave and take photos of their son, Salk second grader Mohammed Abdelghani.

"He's been really excited," Issa said.

Down the block, Nikki Daniels cheered on her second grade son, C.J. Daniels, as his group of second graders walked by her house.

Daniels, who was joined by her younger son, Bryce, 3, said she feels the Red Ribbon campaign is a good one.

"My son came home with a new fact every day," Daniels said.