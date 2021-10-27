WATCH NOW: Merrillville marching band, cheerleaders lead "Just Say No" parade with Salk Elementary

MERRILLVILLE — Whether it's called the Salk Walk or Fall Walk, the message during Red Ribbon week remains the same, school officials said.
Hundreds of Salk Elementary students and teachers, led by the Merrillville High School marching band and cheerleaders, took to neighborhood streets on Wednesday morning to relay the "Just Say No" message.
The town's firefighters and police offered assistance by blocking streets and making sure the students and teachers were safe.
The traditional walk through the neighborhood is one the school has taken part in for at least 14 years, Salk's media specialist Tiffany Underwood said.
"I've been here at the school for 14 years and I know they've been doing it since then," Underwood said.
Underwood, who wore a "Just Say No to drugs" mask, paused at street intersections during the hourlong walk to ring a handbell she carried and shout out "Just say no to drugs."
Principal Nicholas Petralia said it's an annual school tradition that brings everyone together with one anti-drug message.
"Students and staff and the community look forward to it to show solidarity and all are united against drugs," Petralia said.
Assistant Principal Nikki Laird said this was her first year taking part in the neighborhood walk, which was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
Laird, prior to the walk, said she was excited to take part.
"It's nice to do fun things," Laird said.
Salk students during Red Ribbon Week also took part in other activities including hat day, wear red day and pajama day, Laird said.
Merrillville police Lt. Jeff Rice, who lent assistance as the students walked, said the Salk Walk is a good thing.
"It's a good program and it gets them out and moving," Rice said.
Some of the residents in the neighborhood came out of their homes Wednesday morning to wave or clap as the students, led by the marching band, paraded past them.
Parents Summer Issa and Abdullah Abdelghani came out on their front porch to wave and take photos of their son, Salk second grader Mohammed Abdelghani.
"He's been really excited," Issa said.
Down the block, Nikki Daniels cheered on her second grade son, C.J. Daniels, as his group of second graders walked by her house.
Daniels, who was joined by her younger son, Bryce, 3, said she feels the Red Ribbon campaign is a good one.
"My son came home with a new fact every day," Daniels said.
Red Ribbon Week activities vary throughout the area this week and include poster contests, door decorating competitions and spirit week at a number of schools, and the awarding of prizes to students as part of the activities at St. Paul Catholic School in Valparaiso.
Although the Red Ribbon Week is presented as a week of fun activities for area students, there's definitely a serious message about not doing drugs, said Munster Police Officer James Ghrist.
The school lessons and encouragement of parents to reinforce those anti-drug lessons in the home do work, research shows, Ghrist said.
"The majority of young people are staying away from drinking, drugs and are making positive decisions in their lives. The Red Ribbon Week and DARE programs are making a positive impact," Ghrist said.
Red Ribbon Week, which is celebrated annually Oct. 23-31, is the nation's oldest and largest drug prevention awareness program, according to the Red Ribbon website.
This year's theme is Drug Free Looks Like Me.
The Red Ribbon Week program started after the death of Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Enrique "Kiki" Camarena.
Camarena in 1985 was brutally tortured and murdered by drug traffickers he was investigating in Mexico.
As a tribute to Camarena, his high school friend Henry Lozano and U.S. Congressman Duncan Hunter created Camarena Clubs and the wearing of a red ribbon to show their opposition to drugs.
In 1988, the National Family Partnership (NFP) coordinated the first National Red Ribbon Week with then-President Ronald Reagan and his wife, Nancy Reagan, serving as honorary chairpersons.
Since then, the Red Ribbon campaign has taken on national significance, and NFP continues to coordinate the campaign for families, schools and communities across the nation each year.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Santa Fe Restaurant & Bar, Naf Naf Middle Eastern Grill and Zorro's Mediterranean Fusion open; Filipino restaurant closes
Opening Monday
Coming soon
Just opened
Open
Closed
Relocated
Open
Closed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Crown Point golf simulator, furniture store, Ed Debevic’s open; Dairy Queen closes