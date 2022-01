MERRILLVILLE — One person is dead following a shooting in a Merrillville neighborhood, police said.

First responders were called to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the 7800 block of Hendricks Street, said Merrillville Police Department Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses.

One person died from the shooting, Nuses said. The victim's identity has not yet been released.

Authorities said the shooting is under continued investigation and more information will be released when it is available.

