WATCH NOW: Truancy court's future on the line

MERRILLVILLE — Merrillville school officials are concerned the termination of the Merrillville Town Court would end a successful program addressing truancy in schools.

There’s pending litigation about the Town Council’s 2019 decision to shutter the court, and it's considering an ordinance that calls for the court to close as of Sept. 30.

School officials attended Tuesday’s Town Council meeting to express their opposition to ending truancy court.

“Closing the truancy court would be a major mistake, I truly must say,” Merrillville Community School Corp. Assistant Superintendent Dexter Suggs said. “It would be detrimental not only to our school corporation, but also, in the long run, would be detrimental to our community.”

The Merrillville Town Court began offering the truancy court program in 2015, and it focuses on cases involving excessive unexcused absences and tardies in Merrillville schools.

The program sets out to work with families to identify what is causing the habitual truancy and the best ways to address it.

Candace Lillie, the director of student services, diversity, equity and inclusion for the school corporation, said truancy court has been valuable to the district when parents and students haven’t responded to meetings, discipline and other methods to address truancy.

“Once they have come before the truancy court, we’ve saw an immediate turnaround,” Lillie said. “And so, for students who then begin to attend school, then the grades are better, then they may graduate, which helps the town of Merrillville because now you don’t have dropouts on the streets with not many options.”

Suggs said education is essential for students, and he agrees truancy can have negative effects on the community.

“If we do not educate a child in school, they’re going to be educated on the streets, and if a child is educated on the streets, then we have another serious problem,” he said.

Merrillville Town Court Judge Eugene Velazco said the truancy court program can arrange for free services for families so they can effectively address issues causing truancy. That can be tutoring, mental health services, assistance finding better housing and other services.

Velazco filed litigation against the council after the panel in 2019 decided to close the Town Court and transfer existing criminal and civil cases to the Lake County Court system. That case hasn’t yet been decided, and the court remains open.

Velazco said he was caught off guard when the council July 26 approved the first reading of an ordinance that calls for the court to shut its doors by Sept. 30 because of the ongoing litigation. The council hasn’t yet considered approving that ordinance on second reading.

Town Attorney Joseph Svetanoff said the council is waiting on the outcome of a Sept. 13 hearing associated with the court litigation before deciding how to proceed with the ordinance.

Amanda Hires, an attorney for Lake County Clerk Mike Brown, told the council Tuesday that she filed a motion to intervene in the Town Court ligation on Brown’s behalf after learning of the council’s desire to close the court earlier than anticipated.

She said the clerk’s office isn’t making a judgment on whether the court should be closed.

“However, as the bulk of these cases in the court would fall on the jurisdiction of the Lake Superior and Circuit clerk, we now have a vested interest in the outcome of the litigation and further procedures that this council is attempting to make,” Hires said.

Hires said that she has been involved in the closure of other municipal courts and that a caseload allocation plan must be followed when transferring cases to the county.

If that transfer is expected to happen by the end of September, it “would put the Lake County residents and the Merrillville residents at great risk if the orderly transition that we had previously laid out on April 22 of this year was not followed,” Hires said.

As the situation involving the Town Court continues to unfold, town officials have said their reasoning for shuttering the court is because of finances. Officials said that the court has been operating in the red for years and that the court’s deficit is around $1.6 million.

Resident Bryon Mesarch told the council that “courts are there to protect the freedom, fairness, justice, the American way,” and the panel should adjust spending so the court can remain open.

“It’s not a business,” he said.