 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story urgent

WATCH NOW: Water main break leads to boil advisory in Merrillville

  • Updated
  • 0

MERRILLVILLE — Indiana American Water responded to separate water main breaks Sunday, one of which led to a boil advisory for about 20 customers, the company said.

One of the water main breaks occurred on 73rd Avenue, near Independence Street, police said. 

Water flooded part of 73rd Avenue, but Taft Street remained open.

In a message to customers, Indiana American Water said residents along Marshall Street between 77th and 78th avenues may have experienced service interruptions or low water pressure.

Customers in the Marshall Street area were expected to remain under a 48-hour boil advisory.

"Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes," the company said in an alert. "Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses."

People are also reading…

For more information or to see a map of the affected area, go to Indianaamwater.com and click on"alerts" or call 800-492-8373.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

'It's going to be strange': From money to the anthem, Brits reflect on royal changes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts