WATCH NOW: Water main break leads to boil advisory in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Indiana American Water responded to separate water main breaks Sunday, one of which led to a boil advisory for about 20 customers, the company said.

One of the water main breaks occurred on 73rd Avenue, near Independence Street, police said.

Water flooded part of 73rd Avenue, but Taft Street remained open.

In a message to customers, Indiana American Water said residents along Marshall Street between 77th and 78th avenues may have experienced service interruptions or low water pressure.

Customers in the Marshall Street area were expected to remain under a 48-hour boil advisory.

"Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes," the company said in an alert. "Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses."

For more information or to see a map of the affected area, go to Indianaamwater.com and click on"alerts" or call 800-492-8373.