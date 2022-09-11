WATCH NOW: Water main break leads to boil advisory in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — Indiana American Water responded to separate water main breaks Sunday, one of which led to a boil advisory for about 20 customers, the company said.
One of the water main breaks occurred on 73rd Avenue, near Independence Street, police said.
Water flooded part of 73rd Avenue, but Taft Street remained open.
In a message to customers, Indiana American Water said residents along Marshall Street between 77th and 78th avenues may have experienced service interruptions or low water pressure.
Customers in the Marshall Street area were expected to remain under a 48-hour boil advisory.
"Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 3 minutes," the company said in an alert. "Water is OK for bathing, washing, and other common uses."
- Winning Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $19.5 million sold in Northwest Indiana
- Driver killed in head-on crash with cop car, sheriff says
- Driver shot on Cline Avenue, dies in hospital, sheriff says
- Gary home on 'most endangered' list; preservation group, residents hope for revival
- Region football game suspended after threat of violence
- Portage restaurant employee nabbed smoking meth before work, police say
- Hotel receives final approval from commission
- UPDATE: Coroner ID's woman killed in Region crash with train
- Two arrested outside Portage elementary school following claim of child kidnapping, police said
- Defendant looked at camera, fired shot that killed brother, court records allege
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Simple Greek closes; Poke Bros, Chick and Shake, Bean Me Up Roastery, Naf Naf Grill, Domino’s and JEM MedSpa opening
- Driver sobs after learning he plowed into Portage home, vehicles after drinking, police say
- Region driver dead, 4 children hospitalized following high-speed crash, police say
- Over 600 single-family housing units could be coming to Crown Point
- Valparaiso motorcyclist dead, 3 hurt in LaPorte County crash
For more information or to see a map of the affected area, go to Indianaamwater.com and click on"alerts" or call 800-492-8373.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!