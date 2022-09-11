 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Water main break causes townwide outage in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — A water main break Sunday afternoon led to a townwide outage, Indiana American Water said. 

The water main break occurred on 73rd Avenue, near Independence Street, police said.

In a message to customers, Indiana American Water said service was not expected to resume until after 8 p.m. Sunday.

Once service is restored, customers will be under a 24-hour boil advisory.

Water flooded part of 73rd Avenue, but Taft Street remained open, police said.

