WATCH NOW: Water main break causes townwide outage in Merrillville

MERRILLVILLE — A water main break Sunday afternoon led to a townwide outage, Indiana American Water said.
The water main break occurred on 73rd Avenue, near Independence Street, police said.
In a message to customers, Indiana American Water said service was not expected to resume until after 8 p.m. Sunday.
Once service is restored, customers will be under a 24-hour boil advisory.
Water flooded part of 73rd Avenue, but Taft Street remained open, police said.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Gilbert Ortiz
Shanice Hall
Montrell Vaughn
Jose Rios
Anthony Hill
Garry Adams
Alvin Brown
Kathryn Dershem
Paris Murray
Tony Bal
Kristian Rogers
Aaron Crawford
Richard Cervantes Jr.
Justin Cammon
Tiffany Wilfong
Billy McCann II
Ishmael Hunter
Jason Brown
John Ruiz
Melvin Beauchamp Jr.
Robert King
Frank Hines
Kyle Grankowski
Brandon Pacific
Alexander Christensen
Romell Cooper
Daniel Nickles
Benjamin Dunifer
Gema Barrios
Heidi Kuhl
Christopher Whitehead
Danielle Gulik
Hope Horn
Bobby Bland
David Sobilo
Brody Bramwell
Omar Cuevas
Nicholas Paunovich
Ian Pilkins
Devon Ferguson
Carl Thomas
Raul Sanchez
Blayne Hansen
Ivan Wiedemann
Lamarion Edwards
Brian Cuevas-Rangel
Joshua Bradley
Jada Jarrett
Paul Sloat
Brittany Ramirez
Jazmin Vargas
Jude Rosario
Marlon Hudson
Deunta Tolefree
Isreal Hall
Montarey Harris Jr.
Dolton Fisher
Troy Stupeck
Noland Branch
James Tully Jr.
Michaelo McCoy Jr.
Jeffery Ramsey
Todd Goldie
Geno Carta
Ashley Hamilton
Ciera Bowes
Michael Ashe
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!