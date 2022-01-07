Woman dies after apparent accidental shooting at gun range, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A woman has died after being wounded in an apparent accidental shooting at a gun range, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at a hospital after she was taken off of life support, said Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said. Nuses said that he died Dec. 31 and that the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities have not released the woman's name or place of residence. The Lake County coroner's office did not immediately respond to The Times' inquiry Friday afternoon.

Nuses said because the investigation is still active, no further information can be released. No charges had been filed as of Friday relating to the incident.

Merrillville police were dispatched about 6:40 p.m. Dec. 22 to Shoot Point Blank in the 8700 block of Louisiana Street for a report of a gunshot victim, police said.

Officers arrived and found a woman had been shot in the head inside the gun range, he said.

Two off-duty paramedics, who happened to be in the range, immediately administered first aid for the woman. They continued until on-duty paramedics arrived and took the woman to a hospital, he said.