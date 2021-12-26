Woman shot in head in apparent accidental shooting at gun range, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A woman was wounded in an apparent accidental shooting last week at a gun range, police said.

Merrillville police were dispatched about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday to Shoot Point Blank in the 8700 block of Louisiana Street for a report of a gunshot victim, Assistant Police Chief Kosta Nuses said.

Officers arrived and found a woman had been shot in the head inside the gun range, he said.

Two off-duty paramedics, who happened to be in the range, immediately administered first aid for the woman. They continued until on-duty paramedics arrived and took the woman to a hospital, he said.

Police reviewed video footage from the range and determined the shooting appeared to be accidental, Nuses said. There was no indication of "malicious intent," he said.

The shooting remained under investigation.

Nuses said he did not have updated information Sunday on the woman's condition.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.