Woman's body pulled from car found in Merrillville lake

MERRILLVILLE— A woman's body was pulled from a car found partially submerged in Big Maple Lake Sunday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

At 7:30 a.m. a person walking their dog noticed a car in Big Maple Lake near Randolph Street and Ainsworth Road in Merrillville and called the authorities, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez.

Indiana Conservation Officers, the Lake County Sheriff's Office and several other local law enforcement agencies were dispatched and discovered a partially submerged car with a woman's body inside.

Martinez said the deceased woman was the vehicle's only occupant.

The scene is currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending family notification.

