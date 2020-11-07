 Skip to main content
Work progressing on Merrillville Community Center
MERRILLVILLE – Say goodbye to the Y&W Drive-In. Say hello to the Dean and Barbara White Community Center.

“This is way cool,” Parks Director Jan Orlich said Saturday as the Merrillville Community Center project committee toured the football-soccer field west of the community center scheduled for opening March 1.

Orlich said of the new facility, “Response has been overwhelming, and we’re not even open yet.”

Orlich reported receiving inquiries about volleyball and basketball tournaments from as far away as Indianapolis. Parks Department sports programs will also be at the center, the director said

“People have been calling about banquets, and we don’t even know the fee yet,” Orlich noted.

At a committee meeting Saturday, members discussed shades, fees, sponsorships, scoreboard upgrades, floor markings and flagpoles. Committee members reviewed the upstairs concessions area and toured the outdoor field. They also discussed the parking lot, whose capacity for 540 vehicles is more than double the 240 required spaces.

Town Councilman Shaun Pettit, D-6th Ward, who chairs the committee, called construction progress “outstanding."

"I couldn’t be happier," he said.

Located at 6600 Broadway, the community center replaces the Y&W, a once-popular drive-in that operated from 1953 to 1997. The movie facility was demolished in 2014.

In the theater's place is a community facility measuring 89,000 square feet, including the mezzanine. Inside is a gym area with room for three full basketball courts and six volleyball courts, an upstairs running track, fitness area and rock climbing wall.

Also in the facility is a multipurpose event center available for rentals, along with connecting studio for senior programming and offices of the Parks Department.

Outside are a field for football or soccer and a landscaped patio for outdoor activities.

The Town Council approved a $24 million bond issue for the center. The Dean and Barbara White Foundation awarded the project a $10 million grant for operational purposes at an annual rate of $2 million over the next five years.

Town officials see the potential to generate possible millions from the White Center. That includes dollars from fitness memberships, sports league and tournament registrations, banquet room rentals, rock climbing wall and other programs.

A feasibility study projected that the new center could generate up to $625,000 by 2025 and about $1 million by 2030.

The committee is also pursuing sponsorships as another form of revenue, with various levels of support, some running six figures.

A sponsorship dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 at the center. Construction officials are confident the facility by that time will be ready for a social gathering.

“It’s getting to the point that people will feel bad if they’re not asked” about sponsorships, said committee member and Town Council President Rick Bella, D-5th Ward.

The town currently has one other community facility, the Pruzin Center along 57th Avenue. Originally a senior center, the building has since added youth programs and the parks office.

