Work progressing on Merrillville Community Center

In the theater's place is a community facility measuring 89,000 square feet, including the mezzanine. Inside is a gym area with room for three full basketball courts and six volleyball courts, an upstairs running track, fitness area and rock climbing wall.

Also in the facility is a multipurpose event center available for rentals, along with connecting studio for senior programming and offices of the Parks Department.

Outside are a field for football or soccer and a landscaped patio for outdoor activities.

The Town Council approved a $24 million bond issue for the center. The Dean and Barbara White Foundation awarded the project a $10 million grant for operational purposes at an annual rate of $2 million over the next five years.

Town officials see the potential to generate possible millions from the White Center. That includes dollars from fitness memberships, sports league and tournament registrations, banquet room rentals, rock climbing wall and other programs.

A feasibility study projected that the new center could generate up to $625,000 by 2025 and about $1 million by 2030.

The committee is also pursuing sponsorships as another form of revenue, with various levels of support, some running six figures.