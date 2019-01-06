Methodist Hospitals Celebrates 15 years With Heart Walk Team

The American Heart Association and Methodist Hospitals have been teaming up for the last 15 years in the fight against heart disease and stroke through support of various programs and events. One of the ways they do so is through the Methodist Hospitals Heart Walk Team.
“It is outstanding to see the group rally year after year to raise funds for the mission of the American Heart Association,” Ray Grady, CEO of Methodist Hospitals, said. “You can tell it’s a cause near and dear to many hearts within the hospital and beyond."
Methodist Hospitals has formed a heart walk team for the last 15 years and this year was determined to be the top fundraising hospital team in Northwest Indiana, as they claimed the title in many instances over the years. “As the campaign came to a close on Dec. 1, we were honored to recognize Methodist Hospitals as the top fundraising hospital team in Northwest Indiana!” American Heart Association Heart Walk Director Erin Crawford said. “They raised over $36,000 this year, and we couldn’t be more thankful for all they do to make this happen.”
Hundreds of Methodist Hospitals employees, along with their families and friends, attend the Heart Walk each fall.
Dawn Smith, director of medical records, Methodist Hospitals has been helping lead the Methodist Hospitals team to success as a team captain for the last 10 years.
“I was always happy to support this great cause, but when my mom became ill with heart valve issues my passion for it and my passion to inspire others to support it became very real.” Smith stated. “It’s fun to come up with new ideas to encourage people to raise the funds year after year through the Heart Walk Team, because their loved ones might be touched by the mission just as mine was someday."